Are you an event rider looking for mentoring and more? Find out how to apply for support





Riders can apply for support from the eventing Performance Mentoring Programme (PMP) before the deadline of 31 January – and there is a new three-star level to the programme for 2025.

The PMP was set up by renowned trainer Caroline Moore to provide professional event riders with a support system that enables them to access advice and subsidised training at any time. The scheme is ideal for aspiring young riders starting up in the sport and offers a refresh for riders wishing to improve their strategy. The programme, supported by LeMieux, has had a successful first year and there are plans to expand it.

Caroline told H&H: “I decided to set up the Performance Mentoring Programme in late 2023 for riders who I felt needed a mentor to help them through the difficulties of running a business, moving forwards in their riding development and the ability to sustain themselves financially in the industry.

“Our first year has been extremely successful in terms of competition results, but also the infrastructure that we’ve put in place in the form of education, business management, support with fitness and lots of other aspects of the sport.

“Our mentors are Ros Canter, Nick Turner, Sue Ringrose and myself, plus a small group of developmental coaches that also work with the athletes.

“The programme helps gives the athletes a really good sound system that aims to expand over the next four years, developing a group of riders and coaches with skill sets ranging from five-star down to grassroots level.”

The programme has two tiers. More information and how to apply is available on the PMP website.

Tier one is a fully funded programme for athletes competing at four- or five-star and running a standalone equestrian business. There are two tier one places available going into 2025.

Riders already included included in the tier one cohort for 2025 include Bramham Horse Trials under-25 winner Emma Thomas, young rider European champion Jasmine Underwood and Georgia Bartlett and Felicity Collins, who have both completed Badminton Horse Trials in the past few years.

Tier two, which is partially funded, is new to 2025 and will provide help to athletes competing at three-star, with 10 places available going into 2025. These riders will be assigned a mentor, receive support in business management, fitness, technical riding skills, support at competitions and other important areas.

