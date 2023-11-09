Top equestrian coach Caroline Moore launches new scheme to help next generation





Top coach Caroline Moore has launched a new initiative to help the next generation of leading event riders and aspiring high-level coaches receive the all-round support they need.

The idea behind the scheme, the Performance Mentoring Programme, is to give riders starting out in their careers complete support to succeed at the top from some of the best in the business. It will incorporate areas such as training and mentoring, business advice, understanding rules, season planning, plus syndicate and sponsorship guidance.

For coaches, the programme is designed to give those with aspirations of coaching teams in future opportunities to further their careers through shadowing world-leading trainers.

“It’s something that I have always wanted to do,” Caroline told H&H. “We ran a pilot scheme this year with 12 riders, who had some fantastic results.”

The riding arm of the programme will involve around a dozen chosen 21- to 30-year-olds, who are competing at advanced but are not on the World Class programme or pathway. Riders can be on the programme for a maximum of three years and the aim is to give young professionals a boost to help them make their mark in the senior ranks.

Caroline, Ros Canter and Nick Turner will oversee the programme and riders will have access to training from BHS fellows, BE master coaches or an experienced international team coach.

Each rider will be encouraged to mentor two younger riders, so the knowledge and support they receive is continually paid forward to benefit generations and the wider sport for years to come.

The coaching development side will have five or six coaches initially and will be led by Sue Ringrose and Caroline. Big names are already confirmed to support the programme, including Dickie Waygood and Yogi Briesner.

“It’s really hard to get into coaching at higher levels and looking to the future of the sport, it’s really important that people get that experience. These development coaches will have the chance to work with riders competing at four- and five-star to build their experience,” Caroline said.

“We’re going to encourage these coaches to work together and to inspire each other to be better and better.”

Support will be provided free through the community interest company, with fundraisers already in the pipeline.

Performance Mentoring Programme rider Saffron Creswell, who was also part of the pilot year, told H&H it “has been brilliant”, adding that there is a real personalised approach to the support the riders receive.

She said additional help provided on the programme, with areas such as season planning, has been a massive benefit, as have the Zoom calls where those involved can all discuss ideas together.

“The support we get is unique to us and that is what has been so nice,” she said.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.