The Cheltenham Champion Hurdle is a Grade One National Hunt hurdle race, run over two miles and half a furlong with eight flights of hurdles to jump. The race is held on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival in March, which runs from Tuesday-Friday, and a massive highlight of the National Hunt season.

When is the 2021 Champion Hurdle?

The race is due to get underway at 3.05pm on Tuesday 16 March.

Who are the 2021 Champion Hurdle runners?

The following 23 horses, listed alphabetically, are entered at the time of writing.

Horse: Abacadabras

Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

Aspire Tower

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Robcour

Ballyandy

Nigel Twiston-Davies

Options O Syndicate

Buveur d’Air

Nicky Henderson

Mr John P. McManus

Buzz

Nicky Henderson

Thurloe for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

Coeur Sublime

Gearoid O’Loughlin, Ireland

C. Jones

Concertista

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede

Epatante

Nicky Henderson

Mr John P. McManus

For Pleasure

Alex Hales

Premier Plastering (UK) Limited

Goshen

Gary Moore

Mr Steven Packham

Honeysuckle

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Mr K. Alexander

James du Berlais

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede

Jason The Militant

Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Mr Peter Michael

Not So Sleepy

Hughie Morrison

Lady Blyth

Petit Mouchoir

Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Noel Moran/Mrs Valerie Moran

Saint Roi

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Mr John P. McManus

Saldier

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Mrs S. Ricci

Sceau Royal

Alan King

Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

Sharjah

W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Mrs S. Ricci

Silver Streak

Evan Williams

Mr L. Fell

Song For Someone

Tom Symonds

Sir Peter & Lady Gibbings

Verdana Blue

Nicky Henderson

Mrs Doreen Tabor

Winston C

Keri Brion, Ireland

Hudson River Farms LLC

How to watch the Champion Hurdle

If you’re looking forward to settling down the watch the race from home at 3.05pm on Tuesday 16 March, then don’t miss our armchair viewing guide, which includes how to watch the Champion Hurdle on TV and much more.

What is the prize money for winning?

The total prize pot for the 2021 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy is £337,500 and the winner takes home £189,912.

Recent winners

2020: Epitante – read the race report

2019: Espoir D’Allen – read the race report

2018: Buveur D’Air – read the race report

2017: Buveur D’Air – read the race report

2016: Annie Power – read the race report

2015: Faugheen – read the race report

2014: Jezki – read the race report

2013: Hurricane Fly – read the race report

2012: Rock On Ruby – read the race report

2011: Hurricane Fly – read the race report

Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

The all-time leading Champion Hurdle trainer is Nicky Henderson, who has so far won it a total of eight times, thanks to See You Then (1985, 1986, 1987), Punjabi (2009), Binocular (2010), Beveur D’Air (2017, 2018) and Epatante (2020). Five horses have won three Champion Hurdles, which is the current record. These are Hatton’s Grace (1949-51), Sir Ken (1952-54), Persian War (1968-70), See You Then and Istabraq (1998-2000). Four jockeys have won the race four times, which sits at the current record. These are Tim Molony, Ruby Walsh and Barry Geraghty. And the leading Cheltenham Gold Cup owner, J. P. McManus, has so far won it nine times – three times with Istabraq, as well as with Binocular, Jezki (2014) and Beveur D’Air.

The history of the Champion Hurdle

The Champion Hurdle is the most prestigious hurdle race in the calendar. The race was first to run in 1927. That inaugural race was won by Blaris, earning connections £365.

