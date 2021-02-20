{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Everything you need to know about the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham Festival

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup
    • The Cheltenham Champion Hurdle is a Grade One National Hunt hurdle race, run over two miles and half a furlong with eight flights of hurdles to jump. The race is held on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival in March, which runs from Tuesday-Friday, and a massive highlight of the National Hunt season.

    When is the 2021 Champion Hurdle?

    The race is due to get underway at 3.05pm on Tuesday 16 March.

    Who are the 2021 Champion Hurdle runners?

    The following 23 horses, listed alphabetically, are entered at the time of writing.

    Horse: Abacadabras
    Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
    Owner: Gigginstown House Stud

    Aspire Tower
    Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
    Robcour

    Ballyandy
    Nigel Twiston-Davies
    Options O Syndicate

    Buveur d’Air
    Nicky Henderson
    Mr John P. McManus

    Buzz
    Nicky Henderson
    Thurloe for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity

    Coeur Sublime
    Gearoid O’Loughlin, Ireland
    C. Jones

    Concertista
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede

    Epatante
    Nicky Henderson
    Mr John P. McManus

    For Pleasure
    Alex Hales
    Premier Plastering (UK) Limited

    Goshen
    Gary Moore
    Mr Steven Packham

    Honeysuckle
    Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
    Mr K. Alexander

    James du Berlais
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede

    Jason The Militant
    Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
    Mr Peter Michael

    Not So Sleepy
    Hughie Morrison
    Lady Blyth

    Petit Mouchoir
    Gordon Elliott, Ireland
    Noel Moran/Mrs Valerie Moran

    Saint Roi
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Mr John P. McManus

    Saldier
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Mrs S. Ricci

    Sceau Royal
    Alan King
    Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede

    Sharjah
    W. P. Mullins, Ireland
    Mrs S. Ricci

    Silver Streak
    Evan Williams
    Mr L. Fell

    Song For Someone
    Tom Symonds
    Sir Peter & Lady Gibbings

    Verdana Blue
    Nicky Henderson
    Mrs Doreen Tabor

    Winston C
    Keri Brion, Ireland
    Hudson River Farms LLC

    How to watch the Champion Hurdle

    If you’re looking forward to settling down the watch the race from home at 3.05pm on Tuesday 16 March, then don’t miss our armchair viewing guide, which includes how to watch the Champion Hurdle on TV and much more.

    What is the prize money for winning?

    The total prize pot for the 2021 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy is £337,500 and the winner takes home £189,912.

    Recent winners

    2020: Epitante – read the race report
    2019: Espoir D’Allen – read the race report
    2018: Buveur D’Air – read the race report
    2017: Buveur D’Air – read the race report
    2016: Annie Power – read the race report
    2015: Faugheen – read the race report
    2014: Jezki – read the race report
    2013: Hurricane Fly – read the race report
    2012: Rock On Ruby – read the race report
    2011: Hurricane Fly – read the race report

    Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner

    The all-time leading Champion Hurdle trainer is Nicky Henderson, who has so far won it a total of eight times, thanks to See You Then (1985, 1986, 1987), Punjabi (2009), Binocular (2010), Beveur D’Air (2017, 2018) and Epatante (2020). Five horses have won three Champion Hurdles, which is the current record. These are Hatton’s Grace (1949-51), Sir Ken (1952-54), Persian War (1968-70), See You Then and Istabraq (1998-2000). Four jockeys have won the race four times, which sits at the current record. These are Tim Molony, Ruby Walsh and Barry Geraghty. And the leading Cheltenham Gold Cup owner, J. P. McManus, has so far won it nine times  – three times with Istabraq, as well as with Binocular, Jezki (2014) and Beveur D’Air.

    The history of the Champion Hurdle

    The Champion Hurdle is the most prestigious hurdle race in the calendar. The race was first to run in 1927. That inaugural race was won by Blaris, earning connections £365.

