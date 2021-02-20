The Cheltenham Champion Hurdle is a Grade One National Hunt hurdle race, run over two miles and half a furlong with eight flights of hurdles to jump. The race is held on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival in March, which runs from Tuesday-Friday, and a massive highlight of the National Hunt season.
When is the 2021 Champion Hurdle?
The race is due to get underway at 3.05pm on Tuesday 16 March.
Who are the 2021 Champion Hurdle runners?
The following 23 horses, listed alphabetically, are entered at the time of writing.
Horse: Abacadabras
Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland
Owner: Gigginstown House Stud
Aspire Tower
Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
Robcour
Ballyandy
Nigel Twiston-Davies
Options O Syndicate
Buveur d’Air
Nicky Henderson
Mr John P. McManus
Buzz
Nicky Henderson
Thurloe for Royal Marsden Cancer Charity
Coeur Sublime
Gearoid O’Loughlin, Ireland
C. Jones
Concertista
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede
Epatante
Nicky Henderson
Mr John P. McManus
For Pleasure
Alex Hales
Premier Plastering (UK) Limited
Goshen
Gary Moore
Mr Steven Packham
Honeysuckle
Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
Mr K. Alexander
James du Berlais
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede
Jason The Militant
Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
Mr Peter Michael
Not So Sleepy
Hughie Morrison
Lady Blyth
Petit Mouchoir
Gordon Elliott, Ireland
Noel Moran/Mrs Valerie Moran
Saint Roi
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Mr John P. McManus
Saldier
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Mrs S. Ricci
Sceau Royal
Alan King
Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede
Sharjah
W. P. Mullins, Ireland
Mrs S. Ricci
Silver Streak
Evan Williams
Mr L. Fell
Song For Someone
Tom Symonds
Sir Peter & Lady Gibbings
Verdana Blue
Nicky Henderson
Mrs Doreen Tabor
Winston C
Keri Brion, Ireland
Hudson River Farms LLC
How to watch the Champion Hurdle
If you’re looking forward to settling down the watch the race from home at 3.05pm on Tuesday 16 March, then don’t miss our armchair viewing guide, which includes how to watch the Champion Hurdle on TV and much more.
What is the prize money for winning?
The total prize pot for the 2021 Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy is £337,500 and the winner takes home £189,912.
Recent winners
2020: Epitante – read the race report
2019: Espoir D’Allen – read the race report
2018: Buveur D’Air – read the race report
2017: Buveur D’Air – read the race report
2016: Annie Power – read the race report
2015: Faugheen – read the race report
2014: Jezki – read the race report
2013: Hurricane Fly – read the race report
2012: Rock On Ruby – read the race report
2011: Hurricane Fly – read the race report
Winning-most trainer, horse, jockey and owner
The all-time leading Champion Hurdle trainer is Nicky Henderson, who has so far won it a total of eight times, thanks to See You Then (1985, 1986, 1987), Punjabi (2009), Binocular (2010), Beveur D’Air (2017, 2018) and Epatante (2020). Five horses have won three Champion Hurdles, which is the current record. These are Hatton’s Grace (1949-51), Sir Ken (1952-54), Persian War (1968-70), See You Then and Istabraq (1998-2000). Four jockeys have won the race four times, which sits at the current record. These are Tim Molony, Ruby Walsh and Barry Geraghty. And the leading Cheltenham Gold Cup owner, J. P. McManus, has so far won it nine times – three times with Istabraq, as well as with Binocular, Jezki (2014) and Beveur D’Air.
The history of the Champion Hurdle
The Champion Hurdle is the most prestigious hurdle race in the calendar. The race was first to run in 1927. That inaugural race was won by Blaris, earning connections £365.
