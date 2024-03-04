‘We are going to have to admit defeat’: Constitution Hill ruled out of Cheltenham Festival





Constitution Hill will not defend his Champion Hurdle crown at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

The seven-year-old, who is unbeaten under Rules, performed under par during a racecourse gallop at Kempton Park a week ago. Tests and scopes have subsequently taken place and his trainer, Nicky Henderson, today said in a statement that he was going to “have to admit defeat in the battle to get Constitution Hill ready for the Champion Hurdle and therefore declare that he will not be running there this year”.

Constitution Hill was scoped again after light exercise on Friday and showed no signs of mucus and a reduction in neutrophil [a type of white blood cell] levels but Mr Henderson warned the star hurdler would need to show “miraculous” improvement in his repeat blood test today (4 March) if he were to run at the Festival.

But Mr Henderson said that since mucus was found in Constitution Hill’s scope last week, he has improved in himself.

“He has undoubtedly improved over the weekend and seems notably brighter than he was at the end of last week,” he said. “Unfortunately the all-important blood test shows that although the figures have also improved, they are quite a way from being satisfactory for a horse to commence serious training and to race in a week’s time.

“There are three significant markers on the blood test, all of which have come down since Thursday’s sample, but are still raised enough to indicate that he has not fully recovered from whatever was ailing him.”

Mr Henderson said “the only way to continue the improvement is not to stress him”.

Constitution Hill is owned by Michael Buckley, and Mr Henderson said “this is very sad for all of us and particularly Michael” but that it is in “everybody’s best interests that we have a fit and healthy Constitution Hill to win back his crown next year.”

In Constitution Hill’s absence, last year’s Champion Hurdle runner-up State Man now heads the betting for the race at 4-11 for trainer Willie Mullins.

