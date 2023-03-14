‘An absolute superstar’: Constitution Hill blitzes his Champion Hurdle rivals at the Cheltenham Festival





Constitution Hill put himself into the record books when romping home to victory in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival this afternoon (14 March). Ridden by Nico De Boinville, the six-year-old, who is trained by Nicky Henderson and owned by Michael Buckley, became the shortest price winner of the Champion Hurdle.

“What a horse – I’m absolutely delighted,” Nico said to ITV Racing after the race, which Constitution Hill won comfortably at a canter with nine lengths in hand to State Man in second. “He came up out of my hands at the last flight and had plenty left in the tank. He gave me a terrific spin round.

“I could feel the others coming two out, but this horse winged every hurdle and it was just a question of when I pushed the button. He is an exceptional horse and an absolute superstar.”

Nico was quick to give his thanks to the team around him.

“I’m delighted for Michael, the guv’nor [Nicky], Sean, who rides him every day, Jayden, who looks after him, and everyone at Seven Barrows [Nicky’s yard].

“On a personal level, it has always been a dream of mine to win the big three – the Gold Cup, Champion Chase and Champion Hurdle – and so I’m delighted to have achieved it.”

For Nicky Henderson, this is a ninth Champion Hurdle victory.

“He’s an extraordinary horse and can’t believe he’s doing stuff like that at this stage of his life; it’s remarkable,” said Nicky of Constitution Hill, who won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 12 months ago. “Nico was obviously great too.”

Michael Buckley, who has owned racehorses for 50 years, admitted he was “shaky” following the race.

“I’d like to thank Nicky and all of his team,” said Michael after the Champion hurdle result. “I’d also like to thank the fans and the people that love this sport and have taken this horse into their hearts.”

Sir AP McCoy said after the race: “He is the horse of a generation and one we may be talking about for generations.”

State Man, who was second favourite and who has been impressing in his runs in Ireland, finished second under Paul Townend for trainer Willie Mullins.

66/1 shot Zanahiyr finished third in the Cheltenham Champion Hurdle result for trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Davy Russell.

