‘Another few minutes and it would have killed them’: coach speaks out on why stable yard fire safety plans are essential





A coach whose yard went up in flames in minutes has spoken about the importance of having a fire safety plan – and for everyone on the yard to be aware of it.

CCTV footage captured how quickly a fire spread at Tori Peter’s private yard in Lancashire when a hay store caught fire in September. Smoke could be seen at 5.59am, and by 6.11am flames had grown to “almost 30 feet”.

Tori had friends staying with their horses for training, and when one got up to feed them she discovered the fire and raised the alarm. Under Tori’s instruction, all the horses were safely evacuated from their smoke-filled stables to the arena, before the fire service arrived within seven minutes of being contacted.

“The roof lining of the stables attached to the hay store was on fire and the flames were spreading along the roof above the horses. Another five or 10 minutes and the smoke would have killed them, never mind the flames,” Tori told H&H.

Tori’s yard CCTV captured how quickly the fire grew:

“There was no fuel or chemicals stored in the barn, thank God, but there was a quad parked about three metres from the barn and that melted, the windows and gutters melted. Everything had gone.”

Tori had a fire plan but said as it was close friends staying, she had not thought to tell them the procedure.

“I have everything that’s required; the correct fire extinguishers, fire blankets and bells, but because I hadn’t briefed my friends they didn’t know what to do or what the process was,” she said.

“I had to tell them which horses to evacuate first, and where to put them. You never know how people will react in an emergency and it was mayhem. Afterwards my friend said how good it was that I had a plan, but had she not got up, I wouldn’t have been able to put my plan into action.”

Now forensics have concluded, determining that the fire had been started either by a cigarette being flicked from the road that overlooks the yard or from straw combusting, Tori has spoken out to urge others to have plans, and make others aware of these plans, and fire drills.

“What happened was horrendous, but the horses were fine and if we can get more people to be safe then that’s a positive,” said Tori, adding that since the incident, when she has asked others about fire plans she has been concerned by how many do not have them or hold fire drills.

“Stables are often made from wood, there is hay, straw, electricals – we need to be having fire drills,” she said. “The CCTV footage shows how quickly the fire spread; you don’t have time to mess around. And it’s not just having one plan, you need multiple depending on where the fire starts. And an important part is making sure that others know your plan, because what if you’re not there?”

Tori posted the CCTV images on Facebook, and they have been shared more than 7,400 times.

“I’ve had a lot of people approach me to thank me for sharing it because either they didn’t have a fire plan, or they did and no one else knew it,” she said.

Although the fire was not started by an electrical fault, Tori has since had her yard rewired, rebuilt and moved her barn, and she now keeps hay in a lined shipping container. She has also employed Aurora Group Services to provide 24/7 CCTV monitoring.

“We can’t be outside watching over everything all the time so the CCTV monitoring has been a game-changer and only costs £20 per week,” she said. “After the fire I was worried about being in the house and not being able to see the stables, I was worried about going to work, and I was getting up through the night to view the CCTV to check that everything was OK. It’s only since I’ve had the monitoring that I’ve been able to relax.

“I’ve been alerted when a gate is left open, or someone arrives on the yard, and in the event of a fire they will instantly phone the fire brigade. When I’m at home alone overnight I feel more secure knowing there is someone watching over everything.”

Oonagh Meyer, head of operations for approved centres at the British Horse Society (BHS), reminded equestrians that holding and recording fire drills is a legal requirement for businesses.

“The risk of a fire at yards is an all too real danger that we must be prepared for,” she told H&H. “Fires can spread extremely quickly and cause irreparable damage, which sadly can lead to fatalities – whether that be a horse, a person or both.

“The BHS recommends that any yard owner, worker or equestrian prepares and familiarises themselves with a fire action plan. Holding regular drills will also mean that everyone on the yard, at any time, will know what to do in the event of a fire.”

Fire safety tips

The BHS recommends having an evacuation plan that is well rehearsed and known by everyone on the yard.

Keep firefighting equipment on the yard and keep it regularly maintained

Ensure all combustible materials such as bedding, hay, and straw are stored away from stables

Ensure electrics are tested at least once a year by a qualified electrician

Ensure gangways and escape routes are kept clear

Have headcollars available outside in case of evacuation

Signpost or number evacuation paddock gates and recorded which stables need to be evacuated into which paddock. In the case of evacuation, always start with the horses closest to the fire

If a fire breaks out, call the fire and rescue service immediately.

Find out more about what you can do to protect your yard from fires at www.bhs.org.uk.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now