Devastation as horse dies in third deliberate fire at stud





A horse has died and another seriously injured in an arson attack at a stud in Ireland.

Horan Stud Farm, Claregalway, was targeted at about 9pm to 10pm on 31 December.

Owner Owen Horan told H&H his daughter, who lives near the yard, saw the flames.

“My daughter rang me and said there was a fire on the yard again. This is the third time someone has done this in 14 months,” he said.

“She took an awful risk, she and her partner went into the smoke and opened the stable doors and got as many of them out as she could. She could have lost her life.”

Three-year-old filly HSF Stella died in the fire, and a gelding was seriously injured.

“We hope that he’ll be ok. He was in an awful state,” said Owen.

“There is a world of damage. This would have finished me if it hadn’t been for the support I’ve had from people. To rebuild from this will be very, very hard. I’m devastated, you don’t know what way to turn – you wouldn’t think anyone in the world could be as bad as that.”

A Gardai spokesman told H&H: “Gardaí in Co Galway are investigating an incident of criminal damage by fire at a farm building at Cahergowan, Claregalway, at around 10.20pm on 31 December 2024.

“A horse died as a result of the fire. No other injuries were reported. The scene was preserved and a technical examination was carried out.

“Anyone, including road users and pedestrians, who was in the Cahergowan area between 9pm and 11pm on 31 December and who observed any unusual activity or may have camera footage (including dashcam), is asked to contact Oranmore Garda station on 091 388030, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

