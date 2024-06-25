Horsebox fire at Hickstead out in minutes thanks to specialist team: ‘You’re in good hands’





A horsebox fire at Hickstead that could have had grave consequences was put out in minutes thanks to the on-site specialist team.

The fire broke out on Friday, 21 June, during the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting. It is thought the cause was sunlight refracting through the lorry window on to a rug hanging inside.

Hickstead director Edward Bunn told H&H the fire engine belonging to WH Management Group, which also provides security services, was on the scene two minutes after the fire was reported. The horse area was burnt out but no horses or people were hurt.

“The fire was as good as out before the local fire service arrived,” he said.

Mr Bunn, who was in the fire service for 21 years, said the fire engine is at the All England Jumping Course at all events.

“Especially at the Royal International, we have probably 800-900 horseboxes overnight, it makes sense,” he said. “It’s good to have WH Management on site; money very well spent.”

WH Management director Doug Hinckley told H&H the incident highlights the need for riders to ensure their lorries are as safe as possible.

“Make sure you have annual electrical and gas safety checks, and have working smoke alarms fitted,” he said, adding that although this fire was thought to have been caused by sunlight, such checks could prevent other blazes, and smoke alarms could save lives of anyone sleeping in a box.

The team is also prepared for other incidents.

“We cut a horse out of a lorry this morning,” he said on Saturday (22 June). “It was stuck over the bar; all our clients are responsible, and have us here for large-animal rescue, firefighting and help with flooding.

“I’m delighted Hickstead has responsible event organisers who spend time and money not just on us but other contracts; medics and the vet team; you’re in good hands.”

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Subscribe today and enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus unlimited website access and digital versions of the magazine dating back to September 2012.