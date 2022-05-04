Badminton Horse Trials dressage times released: when does your favourite start?

The Badminton Horse Trials dressage times for the event presented by Mars Equestrian have been released.
The guinea pig rider – Phoebe Locke on Bellagie Declyange – will do her test at 9.10am tomorrow. She is not part of the actual competition, but rides through the test to allow all the event’s systems to be tested before the first competitor.
The first rider into the arena will be Kirsty Chabert at 9.30am with Classic VI.
There are four blocks of dressage each day, divided by a coffee break, a lunch break and a tea break.
Badminton Horse Trials dressage times for the leading contenders
- Tom McEwen on Toledo De Kerser: 9.54am on Thursday
- Nicola Wilson on JL Dublin: 10.10am on Thursday
- Ros Canter on Allstar B: 10.18am on Thursday
- Oliver Townend on Swallow Springs: 10.26am on Thursday
- Pippa Funnell on Billy Walk On: 10.34am on Thursday
- Piggy March on Vanir Kamira: 11.10am on Thursday
- Tamie Smith on Mai Baum: 11.42am on Thursday
- Mollie Summerland on Charly Van Ter Heiden: 3.04pm on Thursday
- Kitty King on Vendredi Biats: 3.12pm on Thursday
- Jonelle Price on Classic Moet: 4.20pm on Thursday
- Laura Collett on London 52: 10.26am on Friday
- Bubby Upton on Cola: 11.10am on Friday
- William Fox-Pitt on Little Fire: 4.12pm on Friday
- Ros Canter on Lordships Graffalo: 4.20pm
- Oliver Townend on Ballaghmor Class: 4.28pm on Friday
- Pippa Funnell on MGH Grafton Street: 4.36pm on Friday
Full Badminton Horse Trials dressage times
You might also be interested in:
Badminton title contender held at first trot-up, while a top British rider is a late withdrawal
21 pairs to watch at Badminton Horse Trials: will one of these riders win this week’s five-star?
How to watch Badminton Horse Trials 2022: what you need to know
Oliver Townend confirms his Badminton Horse Trials rides, plus one further withdrawal
Badminton sells out cross-country day as site at capacity
Save time and money with a subscription to Horse & Hound
Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.