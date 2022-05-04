Badminton Horse Trials dressage times released: when does your favourite start?





The Badminton Horse Trials dressage times for the event presented by Mars Equestrian have been released.

The guinea pig rider – Phoebe Locke on Bellagie Declyange – will do her test at 9.10am tomorrow. She is not part of the actual competition, but rides through the test to allow all the event’s systems to be tested before the first competitor.

The first rider into the arena will be Kirsty Chabert at 9.30am with Classic VI.

There are four blocks of dressage each day, divided by a coffee break, a lunch break and a tea break.

Badminton Horse Trials dressage times for the leading contenders

Full Badminton Horse Trials dressage times

