{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

Badminton Horse Trials dressage times released: when does your favourite start?

Pippa Roome Pippa Roome

    • The Badminton Horse Trials dressage times for the event presented by Mars Equestrian have been released.

    The guinea pig rider – Phoebe Locke on Bellagie Declyange – will do her test at 9.10am tomorrow. She is not part of the actual competition, but rides through the test to allow all the event’s systems to be tested before the first competitor.

    The first rider into the arena will be Kirsty Chabert at 9.30am with Classic VI.

    There are four blocks of dressage each day, divided by a coffee break, a lunch break and a tea break.

    Badminton Horse Trials dressage times for the leading contenders

    Full Badminton Horse Trials dressage times

    Badminton Horse Trials dressage times 2022

    Badminton Horse Trials dressage times 2022

    You might also be interested in:

    Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.

    You may like...