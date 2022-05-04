Badminton title contender held at first trot-up, while a top British rider is a late withdrawal





There was drama at the first Badminton Horse Trials trot-up this afternoon (4 May) when title contender and former Badminton winner Classic Moet was sent to the holding box at the event, which is presented by Mars Equestrian.

The 19-year-old mare, ridden by Jonelle Price who co-owns the mare with Trisha and Sophie Rickards, won this event in 2018.

The ground jury consisting of Christian Landolt, Seppo Laine and Anne-Marie Taylor requested that she be sent to the holding box ,where vet Paul Farrington could have a closer look. Happily, the pair were accepted upon re-presenting.

Shadd’OC, the mount of Frenchman Ugo Provasi, was another horse that was sent to the holding box. The 16-year-old gelding, who is owned by Ugo and Sophie Bonduelle, was also accepted upon re-presenting.

There was a late withdrawal prior to the Badminton Horse Trials trot-up as Tina Cook did not bring Billy The Red forward to the first horse inspection.

This means that 83 horses will go forward to the dressage, which will get underway at 9.30am when first to go, Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI, will enter the main arena.

