Mollie Summerland is a young British Event rider. She is currently 23 years old (correct as of June 2021) and is the 2021 winner of the CCI5*-L at Luhmühlen.

Her top horse is Charly Van Ter Heiden, with whom she won Luhmühlen. Known as ‘Charly’ at home, this 2009 Hanoverian gelding (Contendros Bube x Espanja, by Escudo II) was spotted by Mollie in a European dealer’s yard when she was a teenager. She purchased the then X-year-old gelding and has produced him up the levels ever since.

The pair tackled their first five-star together at Pau in France in October 2020 where they finished a very creditable 10th. Shortly after this great achievement, Mollie learnt that she had to move away from the yard she had been based and for a while she lived in her lorry. More recently, she has been based on a yard near Marlborough in Wiltshire.

Mollie started riding when she was seven years old at her local riding school. She began competing in British Eventing competitions when she was 12 and was a member of all the youth programmes, culminating with a place on the British young rider team at the European Championships in Fontainebleau, France in 2018, where she finished in the top 10.

After her A levels, Mollie took Chraly to be based with legendary event rider Pippa Funnell to gain experience and further her training.

Mollie now trains with Carl Hester and Olivia Oakeley on the flat, with her first phase scores and ability to perform in this discipline both being very impressive. She also trains with international rider Jay Halim for the showjumping phase and Robin Dumas for cross-country.

Mollie, who is well-respected for talking about mental health issues, is on the World Class scheme and, prior to Luhmühlen, finished eighth individually and was the highest placed rider on the British team at the Houghton Nations Cup in May 2021.

Mollie’s ambition is to build up a string of horses and to consistently compete on senior teams.