The year’s final five-star, plus Annabella Pidgley and Gio out again: what to follow this week





From the last five-star of 2022 at Pau Horse Trials to a chance to see Annabella Pidgley and Gio in action, check out this week in horse sport…

1. Pau Horse Trials, France

Dates: 27-30 October

More info: event website

How to watch: live stream available via Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: extensive online coverage available at horseandhound.co.uk/tag/pau-horse-trials. Full five-page report in the magazine next week (issue dated 3 November).

Why we’re excited about it: it‘s the final five-star of the year and a strong field is set to do battle in France. British contenders include eventing World Championships reserves Kirsty Chabert and Classic VI, 2019 Burghley Horse Trials winners Pippa Funnell and MGH Grafton Street and 2021 Luhmühlen Horse Trials winners Mollie Summerland and Charly Van Ter Heiden, who return to the site where they made a successful five-star debut in 10th in 2020.

2. Knowsley Estate High Profile Show, Aintree International EC, Merseyside

Dates: 27-30 October

More info: venue website

How to watch: live stream available via Horse & Country

Get the H&H lowdown: Full report in 3 November issue of H&H

Why we’re excited about it: High Profile shows are always a great opportunity to see the country’s top riders in action, often with younger or upcoming horses, or as preparation for other major events. This year’s Aintree addition to the calendar is no exception, with the likes of Emile Faurie and Fiona Bigwood set to be in action at grand prix level. There will also be much interest surrounding Annabella Pidgley’s entry into the top class with Gio, the gelding who carried Charlotte Dujardin to four medals in 2021. Annabella, 17, and Gio only recently made their grand prix debut as a combination – this being Annabella’s first ever venture into top level – and so there will be much excitement around the opportunity to see them in action at Aintree. There are several other big names amongst the entries at lower levels, too, including Becky Moody and Sadie Smith both in action at small tour with exciting rides.

3. The English Home Pony, South View, Cheshire

Dates: 26-30 October

More info: southviewarena.com/events.asp

How to watch: ClipMyHorse.TV

Get the H&H lowdown: full report in next week’s magazine, in the shops Thursday 3 November

Why we’re excited about it: ponies and their riders will be travelling from across the nations to compete at South View for one of the key dates in the calendar for junior riders. There are championship grands prix to contest, a host of qualifiers as well as the ever-popular team events where national glory is at stake.

