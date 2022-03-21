Two five-star winners among 40 first-timers entered for Badminton





Forty riders hoping to tackle the event for the first time are among the Badminton Horse Trials entries. The event (4-8 May 2022), presented by Mars Equestrian, runs for the first time since 2019 this year after two cancellations owing to Covid.

Britain’s Mollie Summerland is one of two riders in the unusual position of being a Badminton first-timer who already has a five-star win under belt – she triumphed at Luhmühlen Horse Trials last year with Charly Van Ter Heiden.

The other five-star victor who is also a debutante is Australia’s Hazel Shannon, a three-time winner of the five-star at Adelaide with her Badminton prospect, Terrence Snow’s Willingapark Clifford. Dominic Schramm, who is based in the US, is also a first-timer for Australia, riding Bolytair B.

Among the 11 British debutants who have been accepted without being placed on the waiting list is reigning under-25 national champion Bubby Upton, with her mother Rachel’s Cola, who finished 12th when the pair tackled their first five-star at Pau Horse Trials last year.

Kylie Roddy will also make her Badminton debut for Britain. She rides the Fox family’s SRS Kan Do and this pair also impressed at Pau last year, where they finished 11th with a double jumping clear. She also has Carden Earl Grey on the waiting list, but in 31st place, so his participation is doubtful.

Fellow Brit Felicity Collins finished 10th at the Bicton Horse Trials one-off five-star last September on her mother Vicky and Avrina Milton’s RSH Contend Or, who she has entered for Badminton this time.

The other British first-timers on the main Badminton Horse Trials entries list are Alice Casburn (Topspin), David Doel (Galileo Nieuwmoed plus Ferro Point on waiting list), Fiona Kashel (Creevagh Silver De Haar), Rose Nesbitt (EG Michealangelo), Hector Payne (Dynasty), James Rushbrooke (Milchem Eclipse), Libby Seed (Heartbreaker Star Quality). Additionally, Jo Rimmer (Isaac Newton), Sharon Polding (FindonFirecracker) and Caroline Clarke (Touch Too Much) are all on the waiting list.

Susie Berry is the only Irish rider hoping to make her debut this year, riding John The Bull.

The British, Australian and Irish debutants will be joined by others from Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, New Zealand and the USA. Twenty-seven first-timers are among those riders whose entries have been accepted without being wait-listed, while an additional 13 riders are on the waiting list.

