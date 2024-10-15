



The Mars Maryland 5 Star draw for this week’s competition (17-20 October) has been revealed and the first ever winner of the US autumn five-star will be first up the centreline on Thursday.

Boyd Martin and On Cue took top spot at Maryland in 2021 and the 18-year-old British-bred mare will be number one on the start list this year.

US Olympian Boyd is one of three riders in the competition with two horses and he also starts last on his faithful five-star campaigner Tsetserleg TSF, another veteran at 17.

Britain’s Harry Meade returns to Maryland, where he has been placed previously, and starts as number three on the experienced grey Away Cruising and also number 22 on five-star debutant Et Hop Du Matz.

The third two-horse rider is Canada’s Jessica Phoenix, who has the characterful skewbald mare Fluorescent Adolescent at number two and ex-racehorse Wabbit as number 21.

Three other Brits also compete besides Harry, with David Doel wearing number seven on last year’s Burghley Horse Trials runner-up Galileo Nieuwmoed, Bubby Upton continuing her comeback from serious injury at number 13 with Cola and Oliver Townend starting as number 16 with triple five-star winner Ballaghmor Class. David and Bubby both make their Maryland debuts, while Oliver has finished on the podium before but seeks a first win here.

This week also marks a final run at the top level for last year’s Kentucky Three-Day Event winner and world team silver medallist Mai Baum, who is number 15 with home side rider Tamie Smith.

New Zealand’s Tim Price, who won Maryland in 2022 with Coup De Coeur Dudevin, will start as number 20 with double world bronze medallist Falco.

There are 23 starters in the five-star competition at Maryland this week, which runs alongside a three-star and young horse championship.

