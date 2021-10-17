



Maryland 5 Star winner On Cue, ridden by the US Olympian Boyd Martin, is British-bred, from the “On” dynasty raised in Yorkshire by Alyse Clancey and her daughter Jolyse Bell-Syer (née Clancey).

On Cue, who is by the Selle Français showjumper Cabri D’Elle, is a great granddaughter of the Clanceys’ foundation mare Augermist, who Alyse competed at the top level.

On Cue’s dam On High (by Primitive Rising) competed to current three-star level and won at novice with Jolyse and Alyse, while her grand-dam On Song (by the Hanovarian Louella Wendekreis II) was a junior team bronze medallist and ninth individually at the championships in Pratoni del Vivaro in 2004 under Jolyse.

Alyse bought Augermist locally as an unbroken three-year-old in 1989, initially as a potential dressage horse, but the mare found dressage “rather tedious for her exuberant nature”. Although she did go on to compete up to medium level in affiliated dressage, her real talent was across country and she completed both Badminton and Burghley.

Augermist was by Augermann, a 17.1hh bay Hanoverian grade A showjumper, out of Gay Emma, who was by the thoroughbred St Elmo, who was graded with the Hunter Improvement Society (now Sport Horse Breeding of Great Britain). Gay Emma was known for being fearless in the hunting field with her owner Deidre Walker.

Augermist produced only one live foal, On Song, when she was a four-year-old. A bold, tough mare, she retired sound from competition, but died of chronic grass sickness.

On Cue herself has two progeny, one by the Trakehner stallion Rusticus and one by the thoroughbred Mystic Replica, damsire of Doug Payne’s Tokyo Olympic ride Vandiver.

