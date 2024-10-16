Five-star winner withdrawn from Maryland 5 Star and retired from top-level eventing





Boyd Martin has withdrawn On Cue from this week’s Maryland 5 Star and retired her from top-level eventing.

“While she feels happy and healthy, I felt she was starting to struggle in her final gallops and jump schools,” he said shortly before today’s first trot-up. “I am incredibly proud of everything On Cue and I have accomplished together, and after discussing it with [owners] the Turner family, we have decided to step her down from the top of the sport.”

He added: “On Cue has been a true champion, finishing in the top 10 at Burghley, Kentucky, and Maryland. She gave me my second ever five-star win at the inaugural Maryland 5 Star and she has also taken national titles in the USEF five-star championship at Kentucky and the American Eventing Championships advanced final, not to mention, being named mare and horse of the Year in 2021.

“She’s one of a few special horses that changed my career. I am especially proud that her last competition was a win at Tryon. It would not do her justice if I tried to take advantage of her good nature by asking her to do something I was not sure her body was capable of.

“I am deeply grateful to the Turner family for their unwavering support of On Cue over the years. What we have achieved together has been remarkable. I look forward to continuing to bring her offspring up through the levels in the near future!”

On Cue was bred in Yorkshire, from the “On” dynasty raised by Alyse Clancey and her daughter Jolyse Bell-Syer (née Clancey). She is by the Selle Français showjumper Cabri D’Elle and a great granddaughter of the Clanceys’ foundation mare Augermist, who Alyse competed at the top level.

Boyd started competing On Cue in 2017 and she won six times internationally, including at the first five-star held at Maryland in 2021. She was 10th at Burghley Horse Trials last year and fourth and best of the home side at Kentucky Three-Day Event in 2021.

Having retired On Cue, Boyd will now pilot Commando 3 and Tsetserleg TSF at Maryland this week.

