One horse from Europe sent to holding box at Maryland 5 Star first trot-up





Northamptonshire-based US rider Grace Taylor was sent to the holding box with her mother Ann’s Game Changer at the Mars Maryland 5 Star first trot-up today (16 October).

Twenty-three horses came before the ground jury of Christina Klingspor (Sweden), Valerie Pride (USA) and Xavier Le Sauce (France). Game Changer was the only one they wanted to see again, but happily the 12-year-old gelding passed when re-presented.

As usual at US five-stars, the horses who have travelled from Europe were all inspected first at the Maryland 5 Star first trot-up so they can be kept separate from the North America-based horses, for biosecurity reasons.

These included Grace, Dorset-based US rider Cosby Green’s Highly Suspicious and Wiltshire-based US pair Tiana Coudray and Cancaras Girl, as well as the British entries.

Four British riders are on the start list this week – Harry Meade with Away Cruising and Et Hop Du Matz, David Doel riding Galileo Nieuwmoed, Bubby Upton on Cola and Oliver Townend with Ballaghmor Class.

In a nice touch, the commentator name-checked each groom as their horse trotted up, with the sunshine showing their work to best effect, and also mentioned that it is the birthday of Canadian rider Jessica Phoenix, who pilots Fluorescent Adolescent and Wabbit.

Although this is a small five-star field – and with the trot-up conducted at a brisk pace, it took just 22 minutes – there is plenty of quality in the top ranks of the line-up.

Data analytics experts EquiRatings put last year’s Kentucky Three-Event winners Tamie Smith and Mai Baum as the favourites, with a 35% win chance, followed by Oliver Townend with three-time five-star winner Ballaghmor Class at 24% and double world bronze medallists Tim Price and Falco at 16%.

