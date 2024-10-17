‘It’s surreal’ – Dorset-based young star claims lead on first day of Maryland 5 Star





Rising star Cosby Green has claimed top spot after the first day of Maryland 5 Star dressage, scoring 28 with the grey Highly Suspicious.

US rider Cosby, 23, is based in Dorset with New Zealand’s premier eventing couple Tim Price and Jonelle Price. She makes her Maryland debut, having completed Pau Horse Trials, Badminton Horse Trials and Burghley Horse Trials over the past year with her five-star schoolmaster Copper Beech. She was 16th at Burghley last month.

Cosby Green and the elegant grey pulled in plenty of eights for their Maryland 5 Star dressage work. The only error in their test came when the horse jogged in the walk section, which resulted in them scoring a four, a three and a two for that movement.

“I’m pleased – I’m a bit hard on myself, so it’s what I expected, but I’m happy to have it done with and be ready to get on with the jumping as that’s what he loves to do,” she said, adding “it’s surreal” when she held her lead until the end of the day.

Cosby added that it means a lot to her to return to home soil and compete here, saying: “I came to the first Maryland 5 Star, so I’ve always had my eyes on it and now I’ve been in a programme that’s meant it’s able to become a reality. I have the support of my family and it means the world for them to be here.”

The 14-year-old Highly Suspicious, owned by Cosby’s parents’ Edie and Clay’s Highly Suspicious, makes his five-star debut after two second places at four-star this year.

Another horse at his first five-star is snapping at Cosby’s heels, although under a more experienced rider, with Boyd Martin and Commando 3 scoring 28.5 to sit just 0.5 of a penalty in arrears.

The smart bay with three white socks, owned by Yankee Creek Ranch LLC, is a beautiful stamp and showed some super work today with marks up to 8.5. Had he not lost concentration for a few paces in the walk, he’d have taken the lead.

“I’m very pleased with him. He has amazing quality, but he’s such a big mover it’s hard to keep him balanced. But he went in there and did all the tricks really well and I think he’s going to get better and better,” said Boyd.

Canada’s Lindsay Traisnel holds third on 30.7. She makes her five-star debut this week with Patricia Pearce’s Bacyrouge, who was an individual bronze and team gold medallist at last year’s Pan American Games.

“It was awesome. He just performs every time for me and is always the same, so I’m really happy with him, he’s such a good boy,” she said after her consistent test.

Harry Meade put in the best of the two British tests today to hold fourth overnight on Away Cruising.

