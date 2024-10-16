



The Mars Maryland 5 Star dressage times have been released for the next two days of competition.

The dressage action at the US autumn five-star starts at 2.05pm local time (7.o5pm British time) tomorrow, Thursday 17 October, and concludes with the final test at 3.35pm local time (8.35pm British time) on Friday 18 October. Each day’s competitors are split into two blocks, with one break in the middle.

British riders’ Maryland 5 Star dressage times

Harry Meade and Away Cruising: 2.13pm local time Thursday (7.13pm British time)

David Doel and Galileo Nieuwmoed: 2.45pm local time Thursday (7.45pm British time)

Bubby Upton and Cola: 2.05pm local time Friday (7.05 British time)

Oliver Townend and Ballaghmor Class: 2.29pm local time Friday (8.29pm British time)

Harry Meade and Et Hop Du Matz: 3.27 local time Friday (8.27 British time)

Other top pairs’ times

Boyd Martin and Commando 3 (USA): 3.35pm local time Thursday (8.35 British time)

Tamie Smith and Mai Baum (USA): 2.21pm local time Friday (7.21pm British time)

Tim Price and Falco (NZL): 3.11pm local time Friday (8.11pm British time)

Boyd Martin and Tsetserleg TSF (USA): 3.35pm local time Friday (8.35pm British time)

Twenty-three horses are set to start at Maryland, having all passed the first trot-up today. There was a late change in the line-up when Boyd Martin decided to withdraw his 2021 Maryland winner On Cue and swap in Commando 3, a three-time four-star winner and five-star debutant, instead.

Tamie Smith starts as favourite with world team silver medallist Mai Baum, who is contesting his final top-level competition this weekend.

The dressage will be judged by the ground jury, consisting of Christina Klingspor (Sweden), Valerie Pride (USA) and Xavier Le Sauce (France).

Full times

