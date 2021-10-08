How to watch Maryland 5 Star live from anywhere in the world





It’s nearly time for the world’s newest five-star, so let’s find out how to watch Maryland 5 Star live.

How to watch Maryland 5 Star live from Britain

All the dressage, cross-country and showjumping, plus the first trot-up on Wednesday, will be shown on Horse & Country for H&C+ members. You can join H&C+ for £5.99 a month and this coverage can be accessed worldwide, except in North America.

There is also an option of German commentary on Horse & Country, with this coverage available in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

It has not been confirmed whether the final trot-up will be broadcast anywhere.

Watch from the USA

If you are watching from North America, you can do so for free via USEF Network using the code maryland21. The accompanying three-star competition will also be shown on USEF Network.

Maryland 5 Star timetable

Wednesday, 13 October: first trot-up at 1pm local time (6pm British time)

Thursday, 14 October: dressage at 1pm local time (6pm British time)

Friday, 15 October: dressage at 1pm local time (6pm British time)

Saturday, 16 October: cross-country at 1pm local time (6pm British time)

Sunday, 17 October: final trot-up at 8.30pm local time (1.30pm British time); showjumping at 1pm local time (6pm British time)

Enjoy reports of the event on our website from Wednesday through to Sunday, including updates on the trot-ups and all the phases of the action, plus full cross-country course pictures. Find all our coverage at horseandhound.co.uk/tag/maryland-5-star

Our magazine report of Maryland will run in 21 October issue, plus exclusive column from Mark Phillips.

