Phillip Dutton updates fans on Fernhill Singapore after his fall on Maryland 5 Star cross-country





Phillip Dutton has given an update on the condition of Fernhill Singapore, who fell near the end of the cross-country at Maryland 5 Star yesterday (Saturday, 16 October).

Lying ninth after dressage, Phillip and Fernhill Singapore were the last pair of the day to tackle the course and looked set for a good completion, but came down at the white Groundhog Garden Gate at fence 24. Phillip could be seen up on his feet after the fall, but Fernhill Singapore stayed down initially and fans were understandably anxious about him.

However, Phillip has shared good news on his social media accounts, saying: “We were close to home when [Fernhill Singapore] unfortunately hit the small white gate, and we both came down. He was winded for a few minutes but has cooled down well now. We will live to fight another day!”

Phillip is lying in ninth place with his other ride, Sea Of Clouds, who he said was a “little superstar and seemed to get better the further around the course he went”.

Ann Jones, Thomas Tierney and David Vos’ Fernhill Singapore was one of seven horses who were eliminated or retired on the Maryland 5 Star course yesterday, while three were withdrawn before the cross-country phase.

The 35 horses who remain in the competition now go forward to a trot-up at 8.30am local time (1.30pm British time) today and then the final showjumping phase, which starts at 1pm local time (6pm British time).

You might also be interested in:

How to watch Maryland 5 Star live from anywhere in the world Oliver Townend holds his lead after Maryland 5 Star cross-country: ‘I’m so honoured to ride him, he’s a top-class trier’ Tim Price sets new eventing record at Maryland 5 Star: ‘Something to be proud of’ Zara Tindall drops down leaderboard after Maryland 5 Star cross-country *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.