Zara Tindall drops down leaderboard after Maryland 5 Star cross-country





Zara Tindall has dropped out of contention after her Maryland 5 Star cross-country, having incurred 20 jumping penalties across country.

The British former world champion and Gleadhill House Stud’s Class Affair had an issue at the left-handed brush corner at fence 11, approached off a sharp right-handed turn from the skinny at fence 10b. This fence also put paid to the chances of the USA’s Hannah Sue Burnett and the experienced Harbour Pilot, who were equal fourth after dressage.

Zara and Class Affair finished with 10.4 time-faults too to add to their 15th-placed dressage score of 30.4.

This Maryland 5 Star cross-country round marks a first five-star cross-country completion for the 12-year-old Class Affair, as Zara Tindall had a fall from him on his previous start at the level, at Burghley Horse Trials in 2019.

In brighter news for Britain, Harry Meade and Mandy Gray’s and his own Superstition put in an assured clear round, having time to take the long route at the final combination, the Brown Advisory Oriole Bird Water, and finish 15 seconds inside the optimum easing down. Harry was 10th after dressage and will sit in sixth or better overnight.

Jonelle Price also recently put in a clear for New Zealand with the 2018 Badminton Horse Trials winner Classic Moet, owned by Trisha Rickards, Jacky Green and her owner.

“The nice thing is she’s still surprising me at 18 – she ran so strong. Usually she drops the bridle a couple of minutes in and she didn’t today,” said Jonelle.

Jonelle will be eighth or better overnight, having been 16th following the dressage phase.

The Maryland 5 Star cross-country is now in its closing stages, with just a handful of riders still to start the course.

You might also be interested in:

Zara Tindall just outside top 10 after Maryland 5 Star dressage: ‘I love coming to the USA’ What do riders have to jump at the world’s newest five-star? Check out every fence on the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course Oliver Townend holds his lead after Maryland 5 Star cross-country: ‘I’m so honoured to ride him, he’s a top-class trier’ How to watch Maryland 5 Star live from anywhere in the world *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.