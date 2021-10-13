What do riders have to jump at the world’s newest five-star? Check out every fence on the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course





The Maryland 5 Star cross-country course for this week’s event has been designed by multi-medalled British former event rider Ian Stark. Although he is experienced at creating four-star tracks, this is Ian’s five-star design debut.

There are 28 numbered fences on the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course, with a distance of 6270m and an optimum time of 11 minutes.

Maryland 5 Star cross-country course: fence by fence

Start box

Fence 1: Maryland Flower Ramp

Fence 2: Land Rover Flower Table

Fence 3ab: Paul Bunyon Tables

Fence 3a

Fence 3b

Fence 4ab: Viaduct to Ditch Brush

Fence 4a

View over fence 4a to 4b (skinny on the right; trakehner on the left is on three-star course)

Fence 4b

Fence 5ab: Cecil County Tourism C&D Canal Water

Fence 5a

Fence 5b

Fence 6: Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area Covered Bridge

Fence 7ab: Green Rolltop Brush and Skinny Yellow Wedge

Fence 7a

Fence 7b

Fence 8: Ascending Oxer

Fence 9abc: Fair Hill Foundation Rail, Ditch and Wedge

Fence 9a

Fence 9b

Fence 9c direct route

Fence 9c long route

Fence 10ab: Brush Shoulder to Skinny Brush Oxer

Fence 10a

View over fence 10a to fence 10b

Fence 10b

Fence 11: Brush corner

Fence 11 direct route

Fence 11 alternative

Fence 12: Dubarry Stick Pile

Fence 13ab: Timber Rails

Fence 13a

Fence 13b

Fence 14: Cedar Brush Oxer

Fence 15abcdef: Md Crab Water presented by Mars

Straight route fence 15ab

Straight route fence 15cd

Straight route fence 15e

Straight route view over fence 15e to 15f

Straight route fence 15f

Long route fence 15a

Long route fence 15b

Long route fence 15c

Long route fence 15de

Long route fence 15f. It is possible to divert to this from the direct route 15e

If riders have an issue jumping off the bank (fence 15e on the direct route or fence 15de on the long route), this log forms an alternative – it is numbered as 15e one way and 15de the other

Fence 16: Open Oxer

Fence 17: The Fair Hill Flier

Fence 18abc: Roller Coaster and Fair Hill International Drop

Fence 18a

Direct route fence 18bc

View over direct route 18bc to fences 19 and 20

Back view of the direct route fence 18bc

Long route fence 18b

Long route fence 18c

Fences 19 and 20: Camden Yard Houses

Fence 21: MRA GTA Step Table

Fence 22ab: Slab Table to Oak Top Corner

Fence 22a

Fence 22b

Fence 23: Shelter

Fence 24: Groundhog Garden Gate

Fence 25ab: Left and Right Owl Corners

Fence 25a

Fence 25b direct route

Fence 25b direct route side view

Fence 25b alternative

Fence 26: Yellow Rolltop

Fence 27ab: Brown Advisory-Orlole Bird Water

Fence 27a direct route

Fence 27b direct route

Fence 27a alternative

Fence 27b alternative

Fence 28: Maryland 5* Final Fence

Finish

Pictures by John Kyle

