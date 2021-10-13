{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
What do riders have to jump at the world’s newest five-star? Check out every fence on the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course

Pippa Roome

    • The Maryland 5 Star cross-country course for this week’s event has been designed by multi-medalled British former event rider Ian Stark. Although he is experienced at creating four-star tracks, this is Ian’s five-star design debut.

    There are 28 numbered fences on the Maryland 5 Star cross-country course, with a distance of 6270m and an optimum time of 11 minutes.

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course: fence by fence

    Start box

    Fence 1: Maryland Flower Ramp

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 1

    Fence 2: Land Rover Flower Table

    Fence 3ab: Paul Bunyon Tables

    Fence 3a

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 3a

    Fence 3b

    Fence 4ab: Viaduct to Ditch Brush

    Fence 4a

    View over fence 4a to 4b (skinny on the right; trakehner on the left is on three-star course)

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 4a

    Fence 4b

    Fence 5ab: Cecil County Tourism C&D Canal Water

    Fence 5a

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 5a

    Fence 5b

    Fence 6: Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area Covered Bridge

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 6

    Fence 7ab: Green Rolltop Brush and Skinny Yellow Wedge

    Fence 7a

    Fence 7b

    Fence 8: Ascending Oxer

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 8

    Fence 9abc: Fair Hill Foundation Rail, Ditch and Wedge

    Fence 9a

    Fence 9b

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 9b

    Fence 9c direct route

    Fence 9c long route

    Fence 10ab: Brush Shoulder to Skinny Brush Oxer

    Fence 10a

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 10a

    View over fence 10a to fence 10b

    Fence 10b

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 10b

    Fence 11: Brush corner

    Fence 11 direct route

    Fence 11 alternative

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 11 alternative

    Fence 12: Dubarry Stick Pile

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 12

    Fence 13ab: Timber Rails

    Fence 13a

    Fence 13b

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 13b

    Fence 14: Cedar Brush Oxer

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 14

    Fence 15abcdef: Md Crab Water presented by Mars

    Straight route fence 15ab

    Straight route fence 15cd

    Straight route fence 15e

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 15e

    Straight route view over fence 15e to 15f

    Straight route fence 15f

    Long route fence 15a

    Long route fence 15b

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: long route 15b

    Long route fence 15c

    Long route fence 15de

    Long route fence 15f. It is possible to divert to this from the direct route 15e

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 15f long route

    If riders have an issue jumping off the bank (fence 15e on the direct route or fence 15de on the long route), this log forms an alternative – it is numbered as 15e one way and 15de the other

    Fence 16: Open Oxer

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 16

    Fence 17: The Fair Hill Flier

    Fence 18abc: Roller Coaster and Fair Hill International Drop

    Fence 18a

    Direct route fence 18bc

    View over direct route 18bc to fences 19 and 20

    Back view of the direct route fence 18bc

    Long route fence 18b

    Long route fence 18c

    Fences 19 and 20: Camden Yard Houses

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fences 19 and 20

    Fence 21: MRA GTA Step Table

    Fence 22ab: Slab Table to Oak Top Corner

    Fence 22a

    Fence 22b

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 22b

    Fence 23: Shelter

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 23

    Fence 24: Groundhog Garden Gate

    Fence 25ab: Left and Right Owl Corners

    Fence 25a

    Fence 25b direct route

    Fence 25b direct route side view

    Fence 25b alternative

    Fence 26: Yellow Rolltop

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 26

    Fence 27ab: Brown Advisory-Orlole Bird Water

    Fence 27a direct route

    Fence 27b direct route

    Fence 27a alternative

    Fence 27b alternative

    Fence 28: Maryland 5* Final Fence

    Maryland 5 Star cross-country course 2021: fence 28

    Finish

    Pictures by John Kyle

