When does Oliver Townend tackle the crab? Check out the Maryland 5 Star cross-country times…





The Maryland 5 Star cross-country times have been released for the action tomorrow (Saturday, 16 October).

The five-star cross-country starts at 1.06pm local time (6.06pm British time) and finishes at approximately 4.13pm local time (9.13pm British time), assuming there are no significant holds on course.

Maryland 5 Star cross-country times: British riders

Other top-10 placed pairs to watch

New Zealand’s Tim Price on Xavier Faer (second after dressage): 2.34pm local time (7.34pm British time)

The USA’s Boyd Martin on On Cue (third after dressage): 3.42pm local time (8.42pm British time)

The USA’s Hannah Sue Burnett on Harbour Pilot (equal fourth after dressage): 2.02pm local time (7.02pm British time)

The USA’s Lynn Symansky on RF Cool Play (equal fourth after dressage): 1.30pm local time (6.30pm British time)

Lauren Nicholson and Landmark’s Monte Carlo (sixth after dressage): 3.54pm local time (8.54pm British time)

The USA’s Jennie Brannigan and Stella Artois (seventh after dressage): 1.46pm local time (6.46pm British time)

The USA’s Buck Davidson and Carlevo (eighth after dressage): 1.06pm local time (6.06pm British time)

The USA’s Phillip Dutton on Fernhill Singapore (ninth after dressage): 3.58pm local time (8.58pm British time)

Full Maryland 5 Star times

