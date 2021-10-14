Oliver Townend holds commanding lead in Maryland 5 Star dressage on 16-year-old Cooley Master Class: ‘He’s never felt better’





Oliver Townend has cruised into an early lead after the first half of the Maryland 5 Star dressage today (Thursday, 14 October).

The British rider and the experienced Cooley Master Class, owned by Angela Hislop, scored 21.1 to sit 6.9 penalties ahead of the pair of US riders who share second place. This is a personal best mark at any FEI competition for the horse.

The test that Oliver and the 16-year-old double Kentucky Three-Day Event winner Cooley Master Class produced was leagues ahead of any other performance today, showing bounce and cadence in the trot and flawless flying changes. The pair only had one mark below a seven and reaped a 10 from Mark Weissbecker at M for harmony.

“He’s unbelievable, isn’t he?” said Olympic team gold medallist Oliver, who punched the air in triumph as he finished the test.

“He likes it over here, he’s won two Kentuckys. It’s difficult to say 16-year-olds can improve, but he’s getting better and better. We’ve never had him in as good form and he’s never felt better, so we’ll see what he can do in the next two bits.”

The other British rider in action today in the Maryland 5 Star dressage was the US-based Brit Leslie Law, who slotted into 10th place on 31.6 with Tre’ Book’s Voltaire De Tre. This was also a personal best five-star mark for the leggy chestnut, who does not usually excel in the dressage, but is a good performer in the jumping phases.

