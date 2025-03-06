



Andrew Nicholson looks ahead

Multiple five-star winner Andrew Nicholson shares his hopes for 2025 and reflects on the new alternative format available to the sport’s grassroots competitors in his exclusive H&H column this week. Andrew said that he thinks having the European Eventing Championships at Blenheim in September “will be good for eventing”, adding that having Mark Phillips as cross-country course designer “should produce a result in which cross-country will be a major factor”. He also welcomed the “positive vibes” he has heard about Scone Palace, which replaces Blair in the calendar. Looking at the lower-end of the sport, Andrew said he thinks that British Eventing’s new “XC+” initiative (where riders can choose to drop a phase) is “absurd”. “Presumably everyone doing it will skip their weakest phase. How’s that going to improve your riding, your experience, your horse’s way of going – the things that the three phases of eventing are there to test?” he said.

Better access to woodland riding

Woodlands across England will become more accessible to riders this year. Forestry England announced that it will “significantly reduce” the number of woodlands where riders need a permit, following a public review. From May, equestrians will be able to access 49 more woodlands without the need for a permit. Forestry England chief executive Mike Seddon said: “We are delighted to announce this huge reduction in woodlands that need permits for equestrian access. This will make horse riding accessible to more riders across the nation’s forests.”

Dressage with a difference at Windsor

Carl Hester and Becky Moody will take part in a masterclass with a difference at Royal Windsor Horse Show (15 to 18 May). The show is not holding an international dressage competition in 2025, as the CDI classes were deemed financially unviable. But dressage fans will still be able to watch the stars in action as they guide the audience through what it takes to put together an Olympic freestyle dressage test. The pair will be joined by Richard Davison and Dutch Olympian Dinja Van Liere in the Defender Dressage Masterclass on the opening day of the show (Thursday, 15 May). Richard will demonstrate key movements and provide a technical understanding and Becky, Carl and Dinja will perform their Paris Olympic freestyle tests.

