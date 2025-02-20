What is British Eventing’s new XC+? Your questions answered…





The recent announcement that British Eventing (BE) was launching a pilot of a concept called XC+ caused plenty of interest and both positive and negative feedback.

But what do these new classes involve? And who can take part? Read on for the answers…

What does XC+ involve?

XC+ is a shorter format of eventing, allowing participants to take part in two of the three phases of eventing. Everyone taking part in XC+ will do the cross-country phase and it is up to competitors to choose whether they do dressage or showjump.

What levels will it be offered at?

BE80 and BE90.

What events will offer XC+?

XC+ will run alongside standard BE competitions at BE80 and BE90 levels at selected events with sufficient capacity.

Who can enter these classes?

They’re open to all BE members, including pay-as-you-go members, who have completed a standard class at the same level within the past 12 months.

When can you enter and what will it cost?

Members will be able to enter the new classes one week after an event’s ballot date and there will be limited availability during the pilot year. The entry fee and start fee are both 75% of the standard class fee. Competitors will select the class code XC+D or XC+SJ when entering.

What rules will this run under?

The classes will run under standard BE rules for each phase, although the dress code for XC+ is more relaxed – riders can wear their cross-country clothing for both phases or their usual competition clothing.

BE stresses that safety remains paramount and all riders must meet the minimum safety equipment requirements as outlined in the BE handbook.

Will there be results and prizes?

Not currently. BE say there will be no official scoring during the initial trial period, but as the trial progresses, a scoring system will be developed and tested to add a competitive element.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now