British Eventing allows riders to drop showjumping or dressage phase in new concept





British Eventing (BE) has announced a new pilot format that allows riders to drop the dressage or showjumping phases.

XC+ is a concept designed to offer more flexibility to members, and will run at BE80 and BE90 levels at selected events with sufficient capacity.

A BE spokesperson said stats from its latest survey showed that members were “keen for us to investigate new formats of the sport” and that XC+ is an “exciting and positive step to providing members with more choice”.

The shorter format allows riders to compete in two phases instead of three; either cross-country and showjumping or cross-country and dressage. There will be no official scoring during the trial period, but as this progresses a scoring system will be developed and tested to add “a competitive element”.

“This innovative approach caters to varying needs, whether it’s due to time constraints, a focus on training in specific disciplines or simply personal preference and enjoyment. The goal is to provide an adapted version of eventing that meets the diverse demands of our audience,” said the spokesperson.

XC+ is open to all BE members, including pay-as-you-go competitors, who have completed a standard class at the same level within the past 12 months. Entries will cost 75% of the standard class fee, and will open one week after the event ballot date and “limited availability” during the pilot year.

BE chief executive Rosie Williams said the organisation is “thrilled to introduce XC+”.

“This concept gives our members greater choice while allowing them to compete in the same supportive and safe environment as standard competitions, with all the necessary resources such as fence judges and safety measures,” she said.

Laura de Wesselow, joint chair of the British Eventing Organisers Association, added that the concept is a “really positive addition to BE’s competitive offering, particularly for grassroots venues and members”.

“Not only will it offer a different spin on the classic format of eventing to members, but it will also benefit organisers by hopefully increasing the number of entries over a weekend of competition,” she said.

Standard BE rules for each phase will apply, although the dress code for XC+ is “more relaxed”.

“Safety remains paramount however, and all riders must meet the minimum safety equipment requirements as outlined in the BE handbook,” said the BE spokesperson.

Will you be entering XC+? Send your thoughts on this new concept to hhletters@futurenet.com, including your name, and nearest town and county, for consideration for publication on our letters page.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now