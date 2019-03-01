Considering affiliated eventing? Here’s what you need to know…

Are you considering trying affiliated eventing? If so, don’t miss this useful guide on how to get started and what you can expect.

Which organisation: British Eventing (BE) is the governing body of horse trials.

How much it costs: There are a range of membership options available. Full individual membership starts from £135 and horse registration starts at £64 for six months.

Membership package: Full members can enjoy a host of benefits including:

Unlimited number of entries into events

Priority entry via ballot numbers with the purchase of a full or part horse season ticket

The bi-monthly British Eventing Life magazine

A 10% discount on all BE training courses

Discounts on entries to winter series events

Free admission to events up to and including CCI2*

Yard visits, guided course walks, rider meet and greets and supporter experiences at top international events

Free admission into the BE Members’ Pavilion at The Festival of British Eventing and Blenheim Palace Horse Trials

Discounted tickets to top events

The BE Members’ Handbook

Third party insurance for all horse-related activity

Why affiliate?: There is a certain standard of competition and high-quality technical back-up. All phases should start on time with the event running smoothly, with the sport aimed at encouraging competitors, while not overfacing themselves.

What to expect: Some of the differences to unaffiliated competition are:

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Starting fees: on top of your entry, you will have to pay a start fee on the day. The cost depends on the level you’re riding at and the money goes back into the event, paying for medical cover and course improvements.

Optimum time: penalties are awarded if you exceed the time limit across country and likewise if you go too fast. Stopwatches are permitted to be worn by competitors at all levels.

Balloting: if the class is over-subscribed, you may be balloted out. When riders become members, they will have a set number of priority passes for each season, which help to try to avoid you being balloted from events that you really want to compete at.

Day pass membership: Non-members can buy four day tickets per season at £16 each up to intermediate novice level (£16 for the rider, plus £16 for the horse, if neither are fully registered). As well as class entry and start fees, you will also be required to purchase an Omnibus Schedule and rule book. You will need to buy or borrow a number bib.

Guide to classes

BE80(T) : For horses with no points. Showjumps are no higher than 0.85m (2ft 8in) and cross-country fences 0.80m (2ft 6in).

: For horses with no points. Showjumps are no higher than 0.85m (2ft 8in) and cross-country fences 0.80m (2ft 6in). BE90 : For horses with no points. Showjumps are no higher than 0.95m (3ft 1in) and cross-country fences 0.90m (2ft 11in).

: For horses with no points. Showjumps are no higher than 0.95m (3ft 1in) and cross-country fences 0.90m (2ft 11in). BE100 : No points. Showjumps are a maximum height of 1.05m (3ft 5in) with cross-country jumps 1m (3ft 3in).

: No points. Showjumps are a maximum height of 1.05m (3ft 5in) with cross-country jumps 1m (3ft 3in). Novice : For horses with less than 20 points. Showjumps are a maximum of 1.15m (3ft 9in), cross-country 1.10m (3ft 7in).

: For horses with less than 20 points. Showjumps are a maximum of 1.15m (3ft 9in), cross-country 1.10m (3ft 7in). Intermediate : For horses with 21-60 points. Showjumps are a maximum of 1.20m (3ft 11in), cross-country 1.15m (3ft 9in).

: For horses with 21-60 points. Showjumps are a maximum of 1.20m (3ft 11in), cross-country 1.15m (3ft 9in). Advanced: 61 points and above. Showjumps will not exceed 1.30m (4ft 1in) and cross-country 1.20m (3ft 11in).

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

British Eventing foundation points are allocated for wins and placings in BE80(T)—BE100 classes. British Eventing points are introduced at Novice level. BE90 Open, BE100 Open classes also exist to allow riders to compete on schoolmasters, so that less experienced riders don’t have to take on courses they are not ready for. There are also intermediary classes such as BE105, intermediate novice and advanced intermediate, which mix the higher level dressage and showjumping with the lower level cross-country. Horses are graded according to the number of points they have won.

Find out more: Contact British Eventing (tel: 02476 698856) or visit: www.britisheventing.com

Don’t miss this week’s Horse & Hound magazine (out on Thursday 28 February 2019), where you will find one completely free British Showjumping Ticket to Ride in every copy. Simply fill out the ticket form and take it to a show of your choice (terms and conditions apply).