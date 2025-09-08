



A new initiative was launched at the 2025 Defender Burghley Horse Trials in the form of the British Eventing Training Foundation (BETF).

It aims to raise £100,000 in 12 months to “transform the training and development of eventing officials” .

The campaign puts the spotlight on the role of trained officials such as technical advisors, ground jury members, stewards and starters, whose expertise ensures the safety, fairness, and integrity of the sport at every level.

Pippa Funnell, a British Eventing board member, was present at the launch and said: “British Eventing is proud to rely on a passionate and experienced community of volunteer officials. Now, there’s a vital opportunity to build on that foundation by modernising training, improving consistency and experience and creating a clear, supportive pathway for the next generation.”

The money raised will directly fund a modern, centralised officials’ training platform with online modules, practical workshops and clear progression pathways, plus resources to ensure FEI-aligned standards, improving consistency and international recognition.

In addition it promises to invest in succession planning and talent development to build a pipeline of future officials and a sustainable digital infrastructure to reduce long-term costs and dependence on ad hoc systems. Finally it will recruit new officials into the sport.

BETF chair Sian Rodway added: “The sport of eventing is entering an exciting new chapter. Officials aren’t just important – they’re indispensable. By acting now to professionalise training and build a sustainable framework, we can protect the future of eventing for years to come.”

