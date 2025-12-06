New league to give top amateur event riders ‘the recognition they deserve’





A new series for amateur event riders will launch for the 2026 season to give consistent top performers “the recognition they deserve”.

The Baileys Amateur Rider Series will celebrate the UK’s most competitive and consistent amateur athletes in British Eventing (BE), running across BE100, BE105, novice and intermediate.

A dedicated leaderboard will sit within the BE stats centre, powered by EquiRatings, to track performances. The top 10 riders at the end of the season will receive Baileys prizes, and there will also be monthly highlights and rewards for stand-out performers.

Monthly leaderboard updates will be published from March to October and a full end-of-season report shared in November.

The series is part of the long-term partnership between BE and Baileys, which has been extended for a further three years.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with Baileys Horse Feeds which has supported the sport for more than 20 years – and delighted to introduce the Baileys Amateur Rider Series,” said Jenny Clark, BE’s head of commercial, marketing and communications.

“This initiative gives our amateur riders the recognition they deserve, supported by data insight and meaningful rewards. We’re excited to work with Baileys to deliver a season-long celebration of grassroots excellence.”

BE, in partnership with EquiRatings, will classify amateur eligibility using an automated system based on competition history. This will include: the number of horses competed in the current/previous season; no completion at advanced or four-star in the preceding two seasons; no completion at five-star in the preceding five seasons.

“This ensures the series remains inclusive, fair and true to the amateur ethos, while avoiding complex declarations or manual verification,” said a BE spokesperson.

“This series responds directly to feedback from amateur riders, who tell us that greater recognition, structured progression, and clear celebration of their achievements would be a great motivator.”

Jane Buchan, marketing manager at Baileys Horse Feeds, said: “As long-term supporters of British Eventing, we are thrilled not only to renew our partnership but to champion amateur riders through this exciting new series.

“Equine nutrition plays an important role at every level of the sport, and we are committed to supporting riders with practical advice and accessible, science-led information.

“Celebrating the passion and determination of the amateur community is so important and, as a keen amateur myself, I’ll be avidly following the league and its contenders throughout the season!”

