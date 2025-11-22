Fresh look for eventing Nations Cup in 2026 to create more exciting finale





A major eventing series is being jazzed up for 2026 to make it more exciting for fans and competitors.

The existing four-star FEI Eventing Nations Cup series is being reworked, so each individual leg works as a qualifier and the top 10 teams (based on points collected at the qualifiers) progress to the season final – where all teams will start on a clean slate.

Currently, the series runs solely on a points system, which means it is effectively possible for winners to have been decided before the final starts.

FEI eventing committee chairman and Olympic gold medallist David O’Connor said the change offers “growth potential” to the eventing Nations Cup.

“We look forward to changing how the Nations Cup is going to work,” said Mr O’Connor.

He added that all teams starting equal at the final “should create great sport, great excitement and great passion”.

“I know riders always like to have something almost won before they get there. But for the fans, it’s great to have the competition come down to the last rail of the last person on the last day, like we did at the European Championships,” he said.

“That is great sport and something that we can all celebrate.”

The 2026 final looks set to take place at its usual home of Boekelo in the Netherlands (1 to 4 October)

In 2027, a team ticket to LA28 will be awarded to the highest-ranked team that has not already secured an Olympic place. This will be decided on a points system for the whole series, including double points at the final.

The full rules for the rejigged FEI Eventing Nations Cup have now been published on the FEI website [PDF]

