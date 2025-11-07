Your complete guide to British Eventing’s two arena eventing series this winter





British Eventing has two arena eventing series running through the winter of 2025/2026, the Bates Saddles Arena Eventing competitions and the Harry Hall One Club – Anyone Can Event (ACE) series.

The two types of events have slightly different formats and each builds to its own championships. Read on for the full lowdown on each competition…

What is arena eventing?

As a general rule, arena eventing encompasses any competition that takes place in an arena, rather than over a full cross-country course, but which has elements of cross-country, as well as some showjumps. Some arena eventing takes place in all-weather arenas and other competitions are on grass.

There is no standard set of rules or format for arena eventing competitions, with different events run and judged in different ways.

The governing body for affiliated eventing in Britain, British Eventing (BE), has two arena eventing series running through this winter – slightly confusingly, one is actually called Arena Eventing and the other is called Anyone Can Event (ACE). Venues also run their own unaffiliated arena eventing competitions.

Bates Saddles Arena Eventing

Format

Classes run at 80, 90 and 100cm, with championships at the same level, plus there is a 1000pen class at the championships.

Riders jump eight to 10 showjumps, immediately followed by 10 to 12 solid cross-country fences, including a water obstacle, which may be a water tray. The course finishes with a showjump joker fence, which is about 10cm higher than the rest of the course.

Penalties are incurred in line with regular BE competitions, so four faults for a showjump down or a first refusal in that phase and 20 penalties for a refusal on the cross-country. Six penalties are given for knocking down the joker.

The winner is the competitor with the lowest number of penalties and in the event of a tie, the competitor who is closest to the optimum time has the advantage.

The highest-placed competitors in each qualifier class go through to the final, with the exact number depending on the number of starters.

What to wear arena eventing

Competitors must wear kit meeting the BE rules for cross-country. Stopwatches are not allowed.

When are the competitions?

The events take place between 8 November 2025 and 20 February 2026, with 54 fixtures scheduled at a wide variety of venues.

The final is at Aston-le-Walls in Northamptonshire, from 28 February to 1 March.

How much does Bates Saddles Arena Eventing cost?

Entry fees vary from venue to venue – for example, at the first four events of the season, the cost per class ranges from £19.50 to £48.

Who can take part?

Qualifiers are open to BE members and non-members. Riders must in their 12th birth year or older and horses must be at least five years old. Horses and ponies taking part must be at least 132cm for the 80cm and 90cm classes and at least 142cm for the 100cm classes.

At the championships, riders must be BE members and horses will need a free BE registration. Grade four horses, including downgraded horses, can compete in any class at the championship and horses with foundation points can enter any class. Horses above grade four – those who have BE points earned at novice or above – can only enter the 100open championship.

Riders who have completed an advanced, three-star, four-star or five-star in the current or two previous seasons may only take part in the 100open class at the championships.

Where to find more information

The Arena Eventing page of the BE website has all the dates, links to enter and more.

Harry Hall One Club – Anyone Can Event (ACE)

Format

Classes are held at 70cm, 80cm, 90cm and 100cm level. Combinations tackle six to eight showjumps and then eight to 10 simulated, knock-down cross-country fences, including a skinny and a corner.

Riders incur penalties matching those given for showjumping at regular BE competitions, so four faults for a knockdown or first refusal. The winners are the pair with the fewest penalties, with those on equal penalties split according two who is closest to the optimum time.

The top pairs in each class qualify for the final, wit the number of qualifiers dependant on the number of starters.

Classes are split into under-18s and seniors or if amalgamated, BE will split the results and give qualifications as if it was too classes, if the venue supplies BE with the riders’ age categories.

In Scotland, classes are not split into under-18s and seniors. The top five in each height section at qualifiers qualify for the Scottish ACE Championships. In addition, the best-placed riders at Scottish qualifiers are invited to the championships at Aintree, in line with usual ACE rules.

There are also 110cm and 120cm classes at the Scottish Championships. There are no qualifiers for these – they are direct entry classes.

To enter the 110cm, riders must in the year of their 12th birthday and if in the year of their 12th or 13th birthday, they must have two minimum eligibility results at BE100 with their mount. To enter the 120cm class, the horse and rider combination must have completed three BE novice competitions with a clear cross- country.

What to wear to an ACE event

The rules say that at the championships, cross-country kit including body protectors and protective headwear to current guidelines must be worn. Stopwatches are not permitted.

No clothing guidance is given for the qualifiers in the rules, but cross-country kit, including body protectors and protective headwear to current guidelines, is usually standard for arena eventing. In addition, do check individual schedules to see if the venue specifies what to wear.

When are the competitions?

There are 87 qualifier across England, Scotland and Wales, running from 1 November 2025 to 10 May 2026.

The Harry Hall One Club ACE Championships will be held at Aintree Equestrian Centre, Liverpool, from 28-31 May 2026.

The BE Scotland ACE Championships run at the Scottish National Equestrian Centre, West Lothian, on 29 March 2026.

How much does Harry Hall One Club ACE cost?

Entry fees are set by individual venues – a glance at some upcoming fixtures shows prices from £14 to £30 per class.

Who can take part?

BE members and non-members can contest qualifiers, but everyone must be a BE member to be eligible for the championships. Riders must be 10 years old or older.

Horses must be five years old or older and at least 132cm for the 70cm, 80cm and 90cm classes and 142cm for the 100cm. There are no restrictions in terms of horses’ experience – horses of any grade can contest the ACE championship classes.

Where to find more information

Check out the ACE page on the BE website.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in: