New national championships for young riders unites competition, community and friendship





Britain’s best young eventers have a new championship to aim for – one that “brings competition, education, community and celebration together in one inspiring summer showcase”.

British Eventing (BE) has announced that its Festival of Youth will run annually at Bishop Burton College from 2026 to 2031, and the aim is for it to be the “flagship destination for every rider under 21”.

“The Festival of Youth will bring the nation’s most talented young eventers together for a week of top-level sport and unforgettable experiences on and off the field,” a BE spokesperson said. “While the competition will always be the anchor, we are equally committed to creating a genuine sense of community, friendship, education – both equine and human – and a team spirit that runs right through the championships.”

BE chief executive Rosie Williams said the organisation has listened to what young members and their families said they wanted.

“The Festival of Youth isn’t just a championship – it’s an experience,” she said. “It’s about creating a place where young riders feel part of something bigger, where they can compete, learn, connect and celebrate everything they love about our sport.”

The Pony Club will “play a key role” in the sporting programme, “strengthening the pathway between Pony Club eventing and British Eventing”.

The festival will include the Pony Club open championship, and a BE v Pony Club friendly team competition.

Pony Club chief executive Marcus Capel said: “The Festival of Youth is an exciting and natural step in strengthening the pathway for young riders. The Pony Club is proud to be working alongside British Eventing to create an environment that champions education, teamwork and enjoyment alongside high-quality sport.

“By bringing our members into a festival that celebrates both performance and personal development, we are helping young people build confidence, skills and lifelong friendships, while supporting their progression, whatever their future ambitions within eventing may be.”

Classes at the festival will be:

· National junior championship, CCIJ2*-S

· National pony championship, CCIP2*-S

· Regional team championship, CCIJ2*-S

· Regional team championships, 100L

· U18 90L

· U21 CCI2*-S

· U21 100L

· British Eventing/the Pony Club 100 national friendly team competition

· The Pony Club open championship

BE head of youth Darrell Scaife said: “The festival will be a place where riders can compete at their best while also enjoying everything that makes eventing special: the friendships, the atmosphere, the learning and the sense of belonging.

“We’re proud to work with Bishop Burton College to create an environment that supports not just performance, but the whole young rider and their family.”

Details including the schedule and entry details are to be announced “in due course”.

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 and beyond with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now