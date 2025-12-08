British Eventing launches 2026 calendar ‘built with member input at the heart’





The British Eventing (BE) 2026 national calendar and Britain’s international eventing fixtures list for the next five years were revealed today (8 December), featuring a sprinkling of new fixtures, tweaks and farewells as the organisation looks at “the much bigger picture”.

Waverton House in Gloucestershire will be a new addition to the British Eventing calendar next season, Pontispool in Somerset will return to BE’s fixture list for the first time since 2022. Both venues have held unaffiliated events in recent years and feature on the 2026 Cotswold Cup calendar.

Badminton Horse Trials is also returning to its usual week of 6 to 10 May, following two years in a later slot, and Belsay has been awarded Chatsworth’s international fixture.

Catton Park International, Derbyshire, has been cancelled, Horseheath does not feature in the calendar, and Launceston is also not on the cards as the venue has been sold – Launceston’s fixture is replaced by Kingston Maurward.

Bishop Burton (2) will not run in 2026, Calmsden is taking a farming break, and Munstead (1) is also on a planned break. Tweseldown is stepping in to take the Munstead (1) fixture for one year.

“Every single date is part of a much bigger picture,” said BE chief executive Rosie Williams.

“It’s not just about putting events in a diary, it’s about mapping out qualification pathways for riders from BE80 all the way through to CCI5*, and aligning them with international calendars, Olympic cycles and performance plans.”

She added: “When you zoom out, this isn’t just about one event or one date.

“It’s about how we keep the whole sport moving forward. For 2026, we’re bringing in a number of really positive updates across the BE fixtures calendar – new events, returning unaffiliated fixtures and a programme shaped by what our riders told us they wanted.

“Thanks to the insight from our member fixtures panels, this year’s calendar is more responsive and built with member input at the heart of it.”

In 2025, the number of runs increased by 3% year on year, and there was particularly strong growth from BE90 to BE105.

A BE spokesperson said: “The FEI international fixtures and national calendars are built through months of detailed planning, collaboration and strategic decision-making.

“Alongside event organisers and national and international governing bodies, British Eventing’s fixtures panel plays a central role in shaping the calendar to ensure it supports the development of horses, riders and the sport as a whole at all levels.”

The spokesperson added that “decisions are made objectively, collectively and with impartiality” and that “independent members, organisers, riders, owners and BE staff contribute their expertise to the decision-making process, ensuring every fixture and date placement is reviewed through a strategic and fair lens”.

“The right events at the right time, and with the right ground, are critical. Course design, time of year and ground conditions can significantly influence performance. This places substantial responsibility on organisers, who must deliver safe, consistent, high-quality sport,” said the spokesperson.

“That responsibility is matched by increasing financial and logistical pressures, hosting a BE event costs thousands of pounds often with no guaranteed profit. Venues on tenanted land face additional constraints, including limited long-term planning and restricted opportunities to host multiple fixtures.”

The spokesperson added that preparation time is another important factor, and that safety infrastructure also adds further complexity.

Ms Williams said: “It’s one of the reasons we need the right team on the ground and enough resources to keep the event flowing safely and efficiently.”

She added that the future of the sport depends on “strategic thinking and close partnership with organisers”, noting rising costs, land-use pressures and logistical challenges.

“Working with venues collaboratively and sustainably is more important than ever,” she said.

View the full 2026 British Eventing calendar [PDF]

2026 to 2031: British international eventing fixtures

(Dates listed refer to 2026, all subject to contract)

Thoresby Park: 3 to 5 April

Burnham Market: 17 to 19 April

Kelsall Hill: 25 to 26 April

Badminton: 7 to 10 May

Belsay: 16 to 17 May

Osberton (1): 22 to 24 May

Bicton Arena (1): 27 to 31 May

Bramham: 11 to 14 June

Alnwick Ford: 24 to 28th June

Aston-le-Walls: 10 to 12 July

Burgham: 30 July to 2 August

Bishop Burton & Festival of Youth: 31 July to 2 August

Hartpury: 13 to 16 August

Frickley Park: 20 to 23 August

Scone Palace: 27 to 30 August

Wellington: 28 to 31 August

Burghley: 3 to 6 September

Cornbury House: 10 to 13 September

Blenheim Palace: 17 to 20 September

South of England: 26 to 27 September

Osberton (2): 1 to 4 October

Little Downham: 7 October

Bicton Arena (2): 23 to 25 October

British Eventing calendar: updates at a glance

Pontispool returns to the calendar at BE80 to 100, and and will also run novice classes on the Monday

Waverton House joins the calendar

Belsay has been awarded the Chatsworth FEI fixture

Lincoln will add a BE90 class, increasing early-season opportunities

Littleton Manor will run a second fixture date to boost regional capacity

South of Scotland will introduce an intermediate class to support progression in the region

Bradwell will add an intermediate class

Osberton International adds a BE90 and CCI1*P for ponies, strengthening both grassroots and youth pathways

Kelsall Hill International will introduce a CCI2*P for ponies

Bicton International adds a CCI3*S and Aston-le-Walls International will incorporate a CCI2*S, following the loss of Nunney International

Breckenbrough returns to its traditional calendar slot

Tetworth Hall will add an intermediate class to its Spring fixture

Kirriemuir moves earlier in the calendar to help balance the distribution of Scottish fixtures

Penrith (1) also moves earlier in the calendar

Bovington shifts to an earlier week to streamline the south west schedule

Badminton returns to its usual week after two years running later

Mendip Plains moves slightly later to improve the flow of the calendar in the area

Little Downham (1) extends its fixture to offset the loss of its June and July dates

Kingston Maurward moves into the former Launceston slot, maintaining south west provision

Penrith (2) moves significantly earlier to improve the northern mid-season spread

Dauntsey will add Monday cross-country to offer riders from Burgham an opportunity to run at novice and intermediate

Blindley Heath Regional Championships moves earlier for 2026, only due to organisational pressures

Howick (2) moves later to support regional balance

Little Downham International shifts forward to avoid a clash with Boekelo CCI4*L (NED)

Horseheath will be coming out of the calendar

Munstead (1) takes a planned break, with Tweseldown stepping in for one year only

Calmsden is also taking a farming break

Launceston leaves the calendar due to sale of the venue with its slot taken by Kingston Maurward

Catton Park International has been cancelled and will not be replaced

Bishop Burton (2) will not run in 2026

