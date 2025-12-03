



Money to support a new Innovation Prize to find the next generation of collapsible cross-country fences was included in £185,000 raised at the British Eventing Support Trust winter ball on Saturday (29 November) night at London’s Savoy Hotel.

The Innovation Prize is a British Eventing (BE) project financially supported by the BE Support Trust and will involve BE inviting submissions from university students studying courses such as mechanical engineering and sports design and materials, with a prize fund of £10,000.

BE chief executive Rosie Williams, who spoke about the launch at the ball and called out for attendees to pledge money to support both the prize and implementation costs such as testing, said: “I am excited about this innovation and grateful to the BE Support Trust for their financial backing.

“We need to look at the safety of our sport with fresh eyes, engaging with the best universities working in mechanical engineering, sports science, materials expertise, and design. This work will take time, and we hope to see meaningful developments over the next 12 to 18 months.”

Olympic eventing medallist Ian Stark, the chair of the BE Support Trust board of trustees said: “The partnership between BE and the BE Support Trust reflects our shared commitment to continually improving safety within our sport.

“The new Innovation Prize is an inspiring step forward. It encourages the next generation of engineers and sports scientists to explore bold, creative solutions that could significantly reduce the risk of falls and improve safety for both horses and riders.

“The remarkable generosity shown by supporters at the Winter Ball will allow us to drive this vital work forward and ensure that eventing continues to offer meaningful health, wellbeing and sporting benefits for many years to come.”

“I know what a difference this charity makes”

The Winter Ball is the BE Support Trust’s biggest fundraising event of the year and the £185,000 total includes proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction, as well as the live auction, raffle, games and donations on the night.

The top lot in the live auction was an entry to the CSI2* classes at next year’s London Global Champions Tour and hospitality during the event, which went for £20,000.

The Trust is on track to help 52% more riders in 2025 than the previous year and a video played on the night showed some of those who have been supported. The event was co-hosted by Trust beneficiary Saffron Cresswell, who suffered a serious spinal injury and was paralysed from the chest down in a fall at Bramham Horse Trials last year.

Nicola Wilson, a championship event rider who suffered life-changing injuries in a fall in 2022 and who is now patron of the BE Support Trust, said: “Having experienced firsthand how important it is for riders to have access to the right support in difficult times, I know what a difference this charity makes. The kindness and generosity shown at the Winter Ball will help ensure that more riders than ever can access that support when they need it most.”

Lexi Hambro, a trustee of the BE Support Trust and chair of the Winter Ball added: “On behalf of all the trustees and staff I’d like to extend a sincere thank you to the committee and everyone who supported the event, donated prizes, or gave so generously on the night. You’ve helped make the Winter Ball a success and we couldn’t do any of this without you.”

