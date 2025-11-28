{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Laura Collett and Becky Moody celebrate, plus more glitz and glamour at the Horse & Hound Awards

    • Check out the photos from the 10th Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, which took place on Wednesday evening (26 November) at Dallas Burston Polo Club.

    It was a night of glitz and glamour, as the heroes of 2025 took to the stage to receive their awards and then danced the night away to a live band.

    Austin O’Connor (right), whose ride Colorado Blue was short-listed for the Hit-Air Event Horse of the Year award, Amy O’Connor, Tracie Robinson, Eugene McKenna and Francesca Benning

    H&H showing editor Bethan Simons, Nigel Hollings and Natalie Reynolds, whose husband Simon is an H&H showing columnist

    Five-star event rider Alice Casburn (right) and Emily Dunning

    Lifetime Achievement award winner Jane Holderness-Roddam speaks to the evening’s co-host John Kyle

    The audience take to their feet to honour Jane Holderness-Roddam, Lifetime Achievement award winner

    All smiles as Greig Elliott is named NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

    Ella Howard, who was short-listed in the Young Rider of the Year category, with her parents Edward and Zannie

    Celebrations as Ros Canter’s ride Lordships Graffalo is named Hit-Air Event Horse of the Year

    Horseball player Ryan Hagger, who was short-listed for the Young Rider of the Year award, with Bella Baller and Janine and David Hagger

    Time to dance…

    Event rider Tyler Cassells and Caroline Dickens, a feed advisor for Baileys Horse Feeds, who support the Vet of the Year Award

    Jemima Williamson heads up on stage to claim the Spillers Horse Feeds Pony of the Year award for her ride Mighty Max II

    The team from Stable Events, organisers of the Agria European Championships at Blenheim: Sam Matthews, Katrina Midgley, Ashley Cooper and Kate Walsh

    H&H website editor Carol Phillips, Baileys’ Mark and Jane Buchan and H&H commercial partnership director Justeen Jones

    Nieve Jorgensen-Smallwood (right), who was short-listed for the Absorbine Groom of the Year award, with her family

    Horse & Hound Awards photos by Phil Barker and Richard Butcher

