Your human and equine stars crowned: winners of the 2025 Horse & Hound Awards revealed

The human and equine stars voted by you as winners of the 10th Horse & Hound Awards, in partnership with NAF and Agria, have been crowned.
More than 107,000 people cast their votes for the 2025 awards, the winners of which were announced at a star-studded ceremony at Dallas Burston Polo Club this evening.
“As a team we love running and hosting these awards in partnership with NAF and Agria to round off the year celebrating the heroes of 2025 – both those in the spotlight and those who are usually behind the scenes,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.
“To have 107,000 readers voting for their favourites is testament to the strength of feeling in the equestrian community, where riders, spectators and horse owners want to thank those horses and humans who have helped them enjoy 2025 to the max.”
The winners are:
• Dressage Horse of the Year: Jagerbomb
• Hit Air Event Horse of the Year: Lordships Graffalo
• Showjumping Horse of the Year: Hello Folie
• Show Horse of the Year: Stoneleigh Showtime
• Zoetis Professional Rider of the Year: Ros Canter
• Amateur Rider of the Year: Hollie Clarke
• Young Rider of the Year: Rachel Proudley
• NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year: Greig Elliott
• Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year: Claire Maher
• Absorbine Groom of the Year: Kim Masson
• Spillers Horse Feeds Pony of the Year: Mighty Max II
• Agria Horse of a Lifetime: Hovis
• Inspiration of the Year: Abi Lyle
• The H&H Podcast Unsung Hero of the Year: Victoria Privett
The H&H Lifetime Achievement award went to Jane Holderness-Roddam.
“It’s just a shame we can’t have multiple winners in each category each year and doubtless everyone who was shortlisted would have been a worthy winner,” said Sarah.
“But to all of this year’s winners, huge congratulations on a job well done – you are changing riders’ lives and experience of our sports and inspiring generations in the process.”
