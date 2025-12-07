Fancy meeting Jagerbomb or a lesson with Pippa Funnell? Equestrian heroes back charity auction





The opportunity to train with eventing legend Pippa Funnell and to meet dressage hero Jagerbomb are on offer to help raise money for research into cancer.

Riders Leigh Smallacombe and Jo Moore are running a silent auction in aid of Cancer Research UK and have already beaten their fundraising target.

Lots include lessons with Pippa Funnell, Alex Bragg and Pammy Hutton, a meet and greet with Becky Moody and Jagerbomb, LeMieux goodies, sporting memorabilia, trips away, pet portrait sessions, event tickets, and more. All money raised will go to the charity.

“After having lots of close friends and family affected by cancer over the last year or so, Jo and I decided we needed to contribute,” Leigh told H&H.

“As a showjumper myself, I knew that the equestrian community would pull together so I reached out to some top names and asked for donations – as predicted they didn’t disappoint.”

Leigh added that she has been “totally overwhelmed” with the donations and there are “fantastic items” on offer from top names.

“These wonderful people never hesitated and having some of the top names donate makes us feel really proud to be an equestrian,” she said.

“Our aim was to raise £1,000 by the closing date of 22 December, but again equestrians have been amazing and we are already over our target!”

She added: “It’s so rewarding to see the community pull together and support a charity close to so many people’s hearts.

“Cancer Research UK is so important, and Jo and I would like to think that the auction will become a yearly event with more and more equestrians getting involved.”

For information and to bid, visit: https://uk.givergy.com/noregrets/

