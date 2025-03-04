No Grand Slam of Eventing up for grabs in 2025





The Grand Slam of Eventing has been shelved for 2025 after Rolex ended its long-standing sponsorship.

H&H reported in September that the luxury watchmaker, which sponsored the highest prize in eventing for more than 20 years, would no longer be backing the series.

The Grand Slam of Eventing was a six-figure award, presented to a rider who scored consecutive wins at Defender Kentucky, Mars Badminton and Defender Burghley.

The series started in 1999 and has only ever been won by two riders – Pippa Funnell and Michael Jung.

The organisers of the three events had sought a new title partner. But an announcement last night (Monday, 3 March) said that the series “will not be contested in 2025”.

“The organisers of the Grand Slam of Eventing are currently exploring alternative formats for the series. While discussions with potential sponsors are ongoing, a new sponsor for the series has not been identified at this time,” said the statement.

Pippa was the first rider to land the prize, winning $250,000 and a watch in 2003, following victories at Kentucky on Primmore’s Pride, Badminton on Supreme Rock, and Burghley aboard Primmore’s Pride.

The prize pot was increased by $100,000 to $350,000 in 2008.

Germany’s Michael Jung became the second rider to win the award – partnering La Biosthetique-Sam FBW to Burghley glory in 2015, followed by 2016 Kentucky victory aboard FischerRocana FST, and winning Badminton with La Biosthetique-Sam FBW.

