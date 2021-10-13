Find out when the British riders do their dressage at Maryland 5 Star





The Maryland 5 Star dressage times have been released for the first two days of action at the US event, on Thursday 14 and Friday 15 October.

The five-star dressage starts at 1.03pm local time (6.03pm British time) each day and continues until approximately 4.45pm local time (9.45pm British time).

Maryland 5 Star dressage times: British riders

Leslie Law on Voltaire De Tre’: 4.11pm local time on Thursday (9.11pm British time)

Oliver Townend on Cooley Master Class: 4.19pm local time on Thursday (9.19pm British time)

Zara Tindall on Class Affair: 2.43pm local time on Friday (7.43pm British time)

Harry Meade on Superstition: 3.19pm local time on Friday (8.19 British time)

Other pairs to watch

The USA’s Lauren Nicholson on Vermiculus: 1.27pm local time on Thursday (6.27pm British time)

The USA’s Phillip Dutton on Sea Of Clouds: 1.35pm local time on Thursday (6.35pm British time)

France’s Astier Nicolas on Babylon De Gamma: 2.11pm local time on Thursday (7.11pm British time)

New Zealand’s Tim Price on Xavier Faer: 1.03pm local time on Friday (6.03pm British time)

New Zealand’s Jonelle Price on Classic Moet: 2.11pm local time on Friday (7.11pm British time)

The USA’s Boyd Martin on On Cue: 3.43pm local time on Friday (8.43pm British time)

The USA’s Will Coleman and Tight Lines: 4.03pm local time on Friday (9.03pm British time)

The USA’s Phillip Dutton on Fernhill Singapore: 4.27pm local time on Friday (9.27pm British time)

Full Maryland 5 Star dressage times

