Maryland 5 Star drawn order: what numbers will Zara Tindall, Harry Meade and Oliver Townend wear?





The Maryland 5 Star drawn order has been released, as competitors prepare for tomorrow’s first horse inspection at the new US fixture.

The 48 competitors in the five-star have been numbered from 101 upwards, with the three-star riders taking the numbers one to 51.

For the Brits, Oliver Townend has a middle of the field draw, wearing number 123 on Cooley Master Class – whether he does his dressage on Thursday or Friday will depend on final withdrawals. Zara Tindall (Class Affair) will wear number 137, while Harry Meade (Superstition) sports number 140, so they will both have Friday dressage tests. US-based British competitor Leslie Law (Voltaire De Tre) will start just two riders before Oliver as number 121.

The home side’s Buck Davidson is the only rider bringing three horses forward and he will be the pathfinder on Carlevo. His middle ride Jak My Style is number 124 and his final horse, Erroll Gobey, is the last to go in the whole competition, as number 148.

Among the other US favourites, Phillip Dutton rides Sea Of Clouds at number 106 and Fernhill Singapore at 147, while Boyd Martin has Long Island T as the second into the arena at number 107 and On Cue as number 143.

New Zealanders Tim and Jonelle Price both have a ride, with Tim Price starting at number 125 in the Maryland 5 Star drawn order on Xavier Faer and Jonelle at number 133 on Classic Moet. The other European-based rider, France’s Astier Nicolas, will be number 109 on Babylon De Gamma.

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.