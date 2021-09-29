Zara Tindall joins top names heading to US for new five-star event





Zara Tindall joins the list of top riders from Britain and across the world at the first Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill, US, this month (14-17 October).

The 2006 world champion and London 2012 Olympic team silver medallist will contest the world’s newest CCI5* on Class Affair, alongside her compatriots Oliver Townend, on his two-time Kentucky Three-Day Event winner Cooley Master Class, Harry Meade on Superstition and US-based 2004 Olympic champion Leslie Law, on Voltaire De Tre.

Zara is entered on the 12-year-old Irish sport horse gelding, who is contesting his second event at this level. He has a number of top-10 finishes at four-star level, including seventh in the Nations Cup in Boekelo with Zara in October 2019, and ninth in the Houghton Hall Nations Cup with Tom McEwen in May this year. His last outing was at the Aachen CCIO4*-S this month, where he and Zara jumped clear across country.

Also confirmed at this late stage, before entries close tomorrow (30 September) is 2016 Olympic team gold and individual silver medallist Astier Nicolas, on Babylon DeGamma, representing France.

“It is so exciting to have so many of eventing’s best athletes from all around the world entered in the Maryland 5 Star at Fair Hill,” said Jeff Newman, president and chief executive of The Fair Hill organising committee.

“We’re thrilled and honored to have Olympic medallists like Zara Tindall and Astier Nicolas join the field of competitors, along with Harry and all the others entered to date. Their presence ensures that our inaugural event is going to be something special that is not to be missed!”

