British entry among two horses held at Maryland 5 Star first trot-up; one horse eliminated from competition





Voltaire De Tre’, the ride of US-based British rider Leslie Law, was sent to the holding box at the Maryland 5 Star first trot-up today (13 October) as the world’s newest five-star event got underway.

After a spell in the holding box, Leslie re-presented the chestnut, owned by Tre’ Book, who was then passed.

Sharon White’s grey Cooley On Show, ridden by his owner and representing the USA, was also sent to the holding box. Sharon brought him back for re-inspection, but he was eliminated by the ground jury.

Forty-six horses were presented to the ground jury, consisting of Britain’s Angela Tucker (president), Germany’s Martin Plewa and the USA’s Mark Weissbecker, and veterinary delegate Debbie Williamson of the USA. Forty-five will now go through to the dressage, which starts tomorrow afternoon (1pm local time; 6pm British time).

For biosecurity reasons, the six horses who have travelled to the US from Europe for this inaugural event – Babylon De Gamma (France‘s Astier Nicolas), Cooley Master Class (Britain’s Oliver Townend), Xavier Faer (New Zealand’s Tim Price), Classic Moet (New Zealand’s Jonelle Price), Class Affair (Britain’s Zara Tindall) and Superstition (Britain’s Harry Meade) – trotted up first at the Maryland 5 Star first trot-up.

They were followed by the horses who are based in North America, who represent the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and, of course, Britain in the case of Leslie Law.

