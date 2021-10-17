Zara Tindall and Leslie Law tackle final showjumping phase to complete inaugural Maryland 5 Star





Zara Tindall and Leslie Law have both completed the Maryland 5 Star, adding four faults each in their showjumping today (Sunday, 17 October).

Former world champion Zara had the red, white and blue upright at fence four down on Gleadhill House Stud’s Class Affair to finish on a score of 66. Zara Tindall will finish Maryland 5 Star in 30th place or better.

Leslie Law and Tre’ Book’s Voltaire De Tre touched the blue and white rails over a water tray at fence 10, which come off a four-stride related distance from the spread at fence nine, to add four faults and complete on a mark of 57.8. They will finish no lower than 25th.

The USA’s Ken Krome is the course-designer for today’s final showjumping phase. Riders must tackle 13 numbered obstacles, including a double at fence eight and a treble at fence 12. The optimum time is 82 seconds, with 0.4 of a penalty incurred for every second over that.

Three pairs from the first block of nine put in clear rounds – Will Faudree (Pfun), Zoe Crawford (KEC Zara) and Ashlynn Meuchel (Emporium).

Emma Lomangino’s ride Master Frisky passed the trot-up earlier today, but she has since chosen to withdraw him, leaving 33 pairs to tackle this final showjumping phase.

Riders jump in reverse order of merit so the overnight leader, Britain’s Oliver Townend on Angela Hislop’s Cooley Master Class, will jump last at 2.47pm local time (7.47pm British time) as he tries to win this first Maryland 5 Star.

You might also be interested in:

Mixed day for Britain on Maryland 5 Star cross-country: how Oliver Townend, Harry Meade, Zara Tindall and Leslie Law fared Zara Tindall drops down leaderboard after Maryland 5 Star cross-country Zara Tindall just outside top 10 after Maryland 5 Star dressage: ‘I love coming to the USA’ How to watch Maryland 5 Star live from anywhere in the world *Special autumn offer* 3 issues of Horse & Hound for just £3

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.