Maryland 5 Star final trot-up update: 35 horses presented to ground jury





The Maryland 5 Star final trot-up has taken place and all 35 horses remaining in the competition after cross-country will progress to the showjumping phase.

The horses were presented to the ground jury – consisting of Britain’s Angela Tucker (president), Germany’s Martin Plewa and the USA’s Mark Weissbecker – and veterinary delegate Debbie Williamson of the USA in beautiful sunshine.

As at the first trot-up, for biosecurity reasons, the six horses who have travelled to the US from Europe for this inaugural event – Babylon De Gamma (France’s Astier Nicolas, 14th overnight), Cooley Master Class (Britain’s Oliver Townend, first overnight), Xavier Faer (New Zealand’s Tim Price, second overnight), Classic Moet (New Zealand’s Jonelle Price, seventh overnight), Class Affair (Britain’s Zara Tindall, 29th overnight) and Superstition (Britain’s Harry Meade, fifth overnight) – trotted up first at the Maryland 5 Star final trot-up.

They were followed by the horses who are based in North America, including US-based British competitor Leslie Law’s ride Voltaire De Tre’ (26th overnight).

The Maryland 5 Star showjumping starts at 1pm local time (6pm British time) and riders will jump in reverse order of merit of current standings, so overnight leaders Oliver Townend and Cooley Master Class will be last into the arena, at approximately 2.10pm local time (7.10pm British time).

On the current standings, Oliver does not have a fence in hand over second-placed Tim Price (Xavier Faer) and third-placed Boyd Martin (On Cue) so a nerve-wracking conclusion is in store later today.

