Variety proves the spice of life for British rider in top three after Pau five-star dressage





Britain’s Tom McEwen and his second ride Bob Chaplin went into third place after their Pau Horse Trials dressage test this afternoon (28 October). The 11-year-old grey, who is owned by Penny and Fred Barker, produced a solid test to score 24.6, which leaves them just 0.4 penalties adrift of dressage leaders Felix Vogg and Colero. Izzy Taylor and Monkeying Around are second on 24.4.

“He was a really good boy – I knew he could do a good test but, apart from one of the changes I messed up, he produced a clear round,” said Tom. “I know he’s expressive but he’s not yet strong enough to be able to do all of that in the arena.

“For me at this stage, it’s more important to go and get a nice clean test, rather than worrying about how expressive he is because I know that will come with time.”

Tom explained that variety is the key to this horse.

“My fiancée Harriet has been hacking him out and looking at the racehorses that are out exercising here every morning. Plus he’s done a little bit of arena familiarisation for 10 minutes and that’s it.

“He’s really cool, but can get a a bit bored and irritated by being worked in the school. However much you want to go in and work on little bits and bobs with him, it’s actually much better leaving him. I made that mistake with him at Luhmühlen,” said Tom, referring to the 30.9 test they pulled off at the five-star there earlier this year.

“He’s also been on the road two weeks now as we took him to Le Lion D’Angers with us last week, which has helped keep him happy and fresh. I’m very much looking forward to tomorrow and to crack on.”

Fellow Brit Mollie Summerland scored 25 in the first phase today with her own 13-year-old Charly Van Her Heidnen to sit in fourth overnight.

“He felt really rideable and did everything I asked. I think one change maybe wasn’t as expressive as I rode it a little bit safe,” said Mollie, who was a little bit deflated after her Pau Horse Trials dressage test as she felt she could have been awarded more marks. “I was really happy with the way that he went and he had a really good brain in there. He didn’t take too much work outside so it’s nice to know that I’ve got some left in the tank for tomorrow.

“I’d have to watch it back, but maybe the judges could see something that I couldn’t feel. It’s always interesting to watch it back, but you know, it’s a good start, so I’ll take that.”

The cross-country gets underway at 1pm (12pm British time) tomorrow (29 October).

