



Switzerland’s Felix Vogg and Colero have powered to the top of the Pau Horse Trials dressage results after their test this afternoon (28 October). The duo, who were triumphant in the five-star at Luhmühlen in June this year scored 24.2 to sit just 0.2 of a penalty ahead of Britain’s Izzy Taylor, who is riding Monkeying Around.

“I was quite nervous because after Luhmühlen he was always a bit nervous in tests and he showed that two weeks ago in Strzegom too – I think it’s because he had the prize-giving when he won in Luhmühlen,” explained 32-year-old Felix. “Yesterday he completely freaked out in here when we were doing the arena familiarisation.”

Felix said that at home Colero is usually very level.

“Usually he’s a bit too calm, but all the way through his test today he was quite okay and I think the walk was quite good for him in there. He was maybe a tiny bit nervous, but his medium canter was really nice.”

Britain’s Izzy Taylor was delighted with Monkeying Around, who she co-owns with Mark Sartori. The 11-year-old, who won the CCI4*-L at Bramham this year, is currently in second place in the Pau Horse Trials dressage results.

“He is a character and you have to work with him. Everything is very easy for him. and when I prepare him correctly, he thinks, ‘This is easy’, and he’s happy and smiley and ultimately he does love life,” said Izzy. “He’s a big character, so if I can bring that into the ring, then it’s great.”

Izzy then explained that Monkeying Around, for whom this is a first five-star but who has some exceptional four-star form, hasn’t seen huge crowds throughout his career to date.

“There was an atmosphere at Bramham, but he’s never really been anywhere with crowds because of Covid and life, I suppose,” she said. “He did come in here initially and was like, ‘Ooh’, and I told him he needed to breathe. Then he grew and smiled so I’m very happy with it.”

Izzy was particularly pleased with how Monkeying Around coped in the atmosphere at the end of the second day of dressage here.

“I’m very pleased with his brain – it was annoying with the mistake in his second flying change as he went early in front as he was too eager to please, but we can’t fault him for that. He is a beautiful horse and I’m really very proud of him, especially as I’ve had him from the word go.”

The cross-country gets underway at 1pm tomorrow (12pm British time) and just 4.7 penalties separate the top 10.

