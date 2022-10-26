



Les Étoiles de Pau CCI5* kicks off tomorrow (27 October) and marks the final five-star competition of the eventing season. We’ve taken a look around this year’s Pau Horse Trials cross-country course to see what is in store for horses and riders on Saturday 29 October. Designed by Pierre Michelet, this year’s track features 45 jumping efforts over a distance of 6,800m.

The trot-up gets underway at 10am (9am BST) tomorrow morning, with the dressage starting at 2.30pm (1.30pm BST) tomorrow afternoon.

Pau Horse Trials cross-country course: fence by fence

Start box

Fence one: Maison de Département des Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Fence two: Bullfinch

Fence three: Chariot de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Fence four AB: Kiosque & pointe de la Ville de Pau

Fence five: Mur de pierre

Fence six AB: Gué Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées: tortue & cygne

Fence seven: Cygne

Fence eight: Barrière d’attelage L’Eperon

Fence nine AB: Oxer des charmilles & pointe Euralis

Fence 10AB: Gué Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées: triple brush & haie – riders can jump either the left- or right-hand side angled brush at the top of the bank after coming out of the water

Fence 11: Oxer de haie Audevard

Fence 12AB: Haie & brush Locexpo

Alternative 12B

Fence 13: Haie des courses

Fence 14AB: Stères

Fence 15: Table des courses

Fence 16: Trakehnen

Fence 17: Haie de laurier de L’Hippodrome de Pau

Fence 18AB: Bile de bois & pointe France 3 Noa

Fence 19ABC: Bullfinch & haies

Fence 19B alternative

Fence 20: Le Palois de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées

Fence 21AB: Gué Clear Channel: tronc suspendu & pointe

Fence 22: Delta

Alternative 22

Fence 23AB: Gué Forestier: tronc & haie

Fence 24AB: Troncs de l’Ours – Forestier

Fence 25: Table de pique-nique Pau Events

Fence 26: Palette de peintre

Fence 27ABCD: Maison & triple brushes de Crédit Agricole Pyrénées-Gascogne

Alternative 27B

Alternative 27C

Fence 28: Table tonneaux de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine

Fence 29AB: Maisons de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées

Fence 30: Bullfinch des 5 Étoiles

