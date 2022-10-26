Les Étoiles de Pau CCI5* kicks off tomorrow (27 October) and marks the final five-star competition of the eventing season. We’ve taken a look around this year’s Pau Horse Trials cross-country course to see what is in store for horses and riders on Saturday 29 October. Designed by Pierre Michelet, this year’s track features 45 jumping efforts over a distance of 6,800m.
The trot-up gets underway at 10am (9am BST) tomorrow morning, with the dressage starting at 2.30pm (1.30pm BST) tomorrow afternoon.
Pau Horse Trials cross-country course: fence by fence
Start box
Fence one: Maison de Département des Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Fence two: Bullfinch
Fence three: Chariot de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Fence four AB: Kiosque & pointe de la Ville de Pau
Fence five: Mur de pierre
Fence six AB: Gué Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées: tortue & cygne
Fence seven: Cygne
Fence eight: Barrière d’attelage L’Eperon
Fence nine AB: Oxer des charmilles & pointe Euralis
Fence 10AB: Gué Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées: triple brush & haie – riders can jump either the left- or right-hand side angled brush at the top of the bank after coming out of the water
Fence 11: Oxer de haie Audevard
Fence 12AB: Haie & brush Locexpo
Alternative 12B
Fence 13: Haie des courses
Fence 14AB: Stères
Fence 15: Table des courses
Fence 16: Trakehnen
Fence 17: Haie de laurier de L’Hippodrome de Pau
Fence 18AB: Bile de bois & pointe France 3 Noa
Fence 19ABC: Bullfinch & haies
Fence 19B alternative
Fence 20: Le Palois de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées
Fence 21AB: Gué Clear Channel: tronc suspendu & pointe
Fence 22: Delta
Alternative 22
Fence 23AB: Gué Forestier: tronc & haie
Fence 24AB: Troncs de l’Ours – Forestier
Fence 25: Table de pique-nique Pau Events
Fence 26: Palette de peintre
Fence 27ABCD: Maison & triple brushes de Crédit Agricole Pyrénées-Gascogne
Alternative 27B
Alternative 27C
Fence 28: Table tonneaux de la Région Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Fence 29AB: Maisons de la Communauté d’Agglomération Pau Béarn Pyrénées
Fence 30: Bullfinch des 5 Étoiles
