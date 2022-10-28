



The Pau Horse Trials cross-country times for Saturday’s action have been released, for the event that is formally known as Les Étoiles de Pau CCI5*. The five-star cross-country starts at 1pm local time (12pm in Britain) and riders set off at four-minute intervals.

Find out when you can see your favourite riders, whether you’re on site at Pau or watching from home.

Pau Horse Trials cross-country times: top contenders

Pau cross-country times and dressage results

