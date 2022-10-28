The Pau Horse Trials cross-country times for Saturday’s action have been released, for the event that is formally known as Les Étoiles de Pau CCI5*. The five-star cross-country starts at 1pm local time (12pm in Britain) and riders set off at four-minute intervals.
Find out when you can see your favourite riders, whether you’re on site at Pau or watching from home.
Pau Horse Trials cross-country times: top contenders
- Felix Vogg (SUI) and Colero (first after dressage): 3.52pm local time (2.52pm British time)
- Izzy Taylor (GBR) and Monkeying Around (second after dressage): 4.12pm local time (3.12pm British time)
- Tom McEwen (GBR) and Bob Chaplin (third after dressage): 4.04pm local time (3.04pm British time)
- Mollie Summerland (GBR) and Charly Van Her Heiden (fourth after dressage): 4pm local time (3pm British time
- Emily King (GBR) and Valmy Biats (fifth after dressage): 3.16pm local time (2.16pm British time)
- Kazuma Tomoto (JPN) and Brookpark Vicenti (sixth after dressage): 2.44pm local time (1.44pm British time)
- Ros Canter (GBR) and Rehy Royal Diamond (seventh after dressage): 2.08pm local time (1.08pm British time)
- Caroline Powell (NZL) and Greenacres Special Cavalier (eighth after dressage): 3.3=48pm local time (2.48pm British time)
- Tom McEwen (GBR) and Braveheart B: 1pm local time (12pm British time)
- Harry Meade (GBR) and Tenareze: 2.23pm local time (1.32pm British time)
- Kirsty Chabert (GBR) and Classic VI: 2.16pm local time (1.16pm British time)
Pau cross-country times and dressage results
- View all the riders’ times for the cross-country phase
- View the full results after the dressage phase
‘I was quite nervous’: five-star winner overcomes atmosphere to sit pretty at the end of Pau five-star dressage
‘He’s my dream horse’: meet the first-time five-star rider who juggles a full-time job with Pfizer while chasing her eventing goals
Take a leap of faith: check out the 2022 Pau five-star cross-country course
